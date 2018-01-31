Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

January 31, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level.
While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.
Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) noted the assessment of this group of insecticides is “extremely complex and multi-faceted.”
The PMRA admitted that neonicotinoids are linked to harmful effects on pollinators, they said there are other factors affecting bee health, such as loss of habitat and food sources, diseases, viruses and pests. Neonicotinoids are also used in the home, for controlling fleas on pets and protecting trees from invasive insects such as Emerald Ash borer.
The PMRA wants to continue to monitor bee health and neonicotinoids through 2018.
“It seems your party and its people have completely and totally abandoned your thoughts spelled out quite neatly and perfectly on page 38,” said Andre Flys, of Pioneer Brand Honey.
“Frankly as a beekeeper I couldn’t ask for more than what you’ve got here on page 38. But honestly with the PMRA announcement last month it couldn’t be any further from the truth.”
Flys was referring to the document of resolutions adopted by the Liberal Party at the 2014 biennial convention in Montreal.
The move by PMRA flies in the face of stated Liberal viewpoint, which notes that neonicotinoid-based insecticides have been subject to bans in other jurisdictions “due to the conclusive links to bee deaths.”
The Liberals vowed to protect pollinator health and contribute “scientific leadership” to secure the future global vitality of pollinators.
Flys wants to know why Liberal promises are not kept, and why the PMRA is now choosing to ignore existing science and conduct further studies.
“I guess that’s what we can expect from a bunch of lying liars who do exactly the opposite of their campaign promises,” he said. “Maybe you or someone from your party could explain why your party lied and continues to ignore science.”
