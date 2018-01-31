Letters

Pesticide actions run contrary to science

January 31, 2018   ·   0 Comments

First, congratulations to King Township for becoming Canada’s 9th Bee City involving an embryonic program to create pollinator habitat across the township. May the program grow and thrive!
Then, I read about beekeeper, Andre Flys, and his bitter disappointment at the federal government’s reversal of an earlier ban on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides, which are killing bees and other pollinators (“Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on neonicotinoid pesticides,” Jan 25, King Weekly Sentinel).
Canada’s Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) admits neonicotinoids are “linked to harmful effects on pollinators,” then switches the channel to habitat loss, viruses and pests. While true that habitat loss is a huge and growing problem in Canada, encouraged by political expediency at all levels of government, it is the mandate of the PMRA to focus squarely on the detrimental effects of neonicotinoids.
How can anyone trust the PMRA when its own website provides the following legal disclaimer: “The PMRA does not provide any guarantee of assurance that the information obtained through this service is accurate, current or correct, and is therefore not liable for any loss resulting, directly or indirectly, from reliance upon this service.”
The PMRA resembles a revolving door between industry and government, serving industry interests primarily.
On Jan. 26, 2016, Julie Gelfand, Canada’s Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development criticized the PMRA, saying “the agency failed to cancel approval for pesticides that it determined as posing unacceptable risks, allowing them to remain on the market for up to 11 years to give companies time to eliminate their inventories or to let customers find alternatives.”
Eliminate company inventories of unacceptable risky pesticides … by selling them for use? Now, the PMRA is allowing this disgraceful and unhealthy situation to continue.
Ms. Gelfand said nine pesticides remained conditionally registered by the PMRA – meaning the manufacturer had not submitted the required proof that they were safe – for more than a decade. Eight of these were neonicotinoid products.
“These products continue to be used extensively in Canada despite widespread concern that they may pose a threat to bees, other pollinators and broader ecosystems,” she said.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, neonicotinoids were first registered for use on corn in 2001. Now, the pesticides are found in 99% of the corn crop, 65% of soybeans, 25-33% of cereals, 95% of dry beans and 100% of canola where they help control risks like wireworm, grubs, corn rootworm and con flea beetles.
Intensive, large-scale agricultural production certainly presents some challenges and blindspots, typical of the human desire to mass-produce a product to reap big gains, without considering the potential deleterious consequences to the environment and natural food web, including keystone species, such as pollinators who ensure various crops and flowers are pollinated to produce a bounty of food. Eliminate the pollinators … and then what?
UK studies already identified a problem with seeds to which this systemic pesticide is applied as a coating. Neonicotinoids are described as neuroactive, implying a neurotoxic effect on target insects (though bees and butterflies were never the intended target). The same research showed this pesticide is persistent so it accumulates in soil.
Here’s the problem, using corn as an example. When the corn seed develops into a mature plant, the pesticide is present systemically throughout the entire plant to affect unwanted targeted insects, such as corn rootworm larvae that feed on corn roots, while the adults feed primarily on corn silk, pollen and exposed kernels. Yet, the nectar and pollen are also collected by bees to feed to their own larvae.
Bees may prefer to collect pollen from various wildflowers and blooms, but when a vast monoculture of corn replaces wildflowers, the bees have no choice but to collect “treated” corn pollen. This neurotoxin binds to receptor cells in the insect brain, causing the bees to become disoriented and forgetful, mimicking the symptoms of dementia.
According to some studies, neonicotinoids are supposed to bind more selectively to insect acetylcholine receptors when compared to equivalent mammalian brain receptors. Acetylcholine plays a key role in memory and learning. What if a person, or child, consumes a steady diet of neonicotinoid-treated agricultural products? Should the government of Canada gamble on a pesticide definitively linked to the equivalent of dementia in bees? There is enough public information available about dementia that ought to make it imperative to ban the use of neonicotinoids, based upon the Precautionary Principle.
In March 2017, the Save the Oak Ridges Moraine Coalition reported: “Health Canada found imidacloprid in water at concentrations 290 times above the level of acceptable risk.” Imidacloprid is one pesticide in the neonicotinoid class, and now we know its widespread use has led to contamination of waterways.
The EU brought in a temporary ban on neonicotinoids in 2013, but it is poised to introduce a sweeping ban. In January 2017, the United Nations’ Report of the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food outlined the harm caused by pesticides, arguing it was a myth that pesticide use was needed to feed the world, saying, “Given the failure of the pesticide industry to address, or even acknowledge, the ecological disaster caused by neonicotinoid pesticides, we agree that there is an urgent need for a new global convention.”
Canada signed a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU last year. Will the EU be buying Canada’s neonicotinoid-laced foods?
Who on earth is in charge here?

Vicki Hotte
7th Concession, King

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Healthy Minds Hypnosis Canada offers weight loss through suggestion

The answers to most of our fears and apprehensions rest within us. We all have the power to change our behaviour and a little kick-start if often all we need to help us on the road to success. For those who have struggled with weight management issues, there’s a new tool in the arsenal.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Commentary

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Automation threatens our current workforce

I love the idea of robots serving humankind, and wonder just how long it will be before we see them running amok on city streets. We’re a society in transition, and we’re facing a real foe in the name of progress. It’s estimated that almost half of our national labour force is at risk of losing their jobs to automation within the next 10 to 20 years. This is alarming.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open