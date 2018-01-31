Cougars draw Alliston Hornets in PJHL playoffs first round

January 31, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg Cougars (white) will face the Alliston Hornets in the first round of the PJHL playoffs.
By Jake Courtepatte
It’s a case of deja-vu for the Schomberg Cougars, though they hope this year’s PJHL playoffs will produce different results.
For the fourth year in a row, the Junior C Cougars will face off against the Alliston Hornets in a postseason series, the third time they will meet in the first round.
Schomberg drew the Hornets after dropping their final two games of the season to the Hornets and the streaking Penetang Kings. Thursday’s match-up with the Hornets saw the Cougars bring them to the brink in a 3-2 final, making for what should be an exciting best-of-seven series.
Adriano Mamone was stellar between the pipes in the first period, stopping all 20 shots he faced in the frame, before giving up the game’s first goal early in the second period.
Schomberg’s Lucas Brockie tied it up just under two minutes later, before both teams exchanged one more apiece to bring the score to 2-2 after two periods.
Some rough stuff in the third was what did Schomberg in, allowing a power play goal around the midway mark, a hole they failed to dig themselves out of.
The season wrapped up on Friday with a 5-1 loss to the Kings, with Derek Neilly notching the only goal of the game for the Cougars.
Despite a sweep of the season series at the hands of the Hornets, the Cougars have proven time and time again to be capable of running with the big dogs, having also taken Alliston to overtime in November in a 5-4 loss.
They managed one win against the Hornets in the first round of the 2016-17 postseason, falling in five games, while the 2015-16 season saw a sweep of the Cougars.
The long-time rivals met in the league final in 2014-15, with the Hornets coming out victorious.
The best-of-seven series opens Thursday in Schomberg at the Trisan Centre, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.
It then shifts to Alliston for games two and three on Friday and Monday, before returning to Trisan for game four next Thursday.
Elsewhere around the Carruthers division, the top-seeded Stayner Siskins will face the Orillia Terriers, the Caledon Golden Hawks will face the Huntsville Otters, and the Penetang Kings will face the Midland Flyers.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.
