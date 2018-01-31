Commentary

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

January 31, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

“One way to boost our will power and focus is to manage our distractions instead of letting them manage us.”
– Daniel Goleman

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it.
The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.
A short 10 years ago, no one ever heard of an iPhone. There were no smart phones, tablets, facial recognition or Siri. Netflix didn’t stream into Canada until 2010. Few TV sets surpassed 40 inches and sales of LCD models boomed.
The Internet has evolved from a “passing fad” or additional medium to a vital component of daily life.
Since 2010, accessing the Internet from our phones has skyrocketed from 23 to 84 per cent. Use of smart phone email has nearly quadrupled from 21 to 79 per cent. The use of mobile apps increased from 49 to 74 per cent. GPS location service use has gone from 12 to 71 per cent.
The percentage of people who stream music on their phone has increased from 13 to 67 per cent.
As you can see, we’re addicted to our distractions, at record levels. Although I will admit that GPS is one of the coolest things ever.
Most see this as a good thing. We’re much more connected, making society a better, more rounded, happier and safer place. But is it?
I would think that with the world’s knowledge at our fingertips, some of those hours spent on iPads and iPhones could be used researching world religions; discovering what North Korea is really all about; finding better health practices, and saving the planet from its human inhabitants.
Being more aware and more informed should motivate the citizenry to be more engaged. But that doesn’t seem to be happening.
Voting levels here in Canada over past few years have been stagnant at best, declining at worst. We inundated with the flavour of the day, and bombarded with half-truths, weird stories, depressing events and yes, “fake news.”
We devour it all, with an almost voracious appetite.
One would think that such a vast amount of knowledge would increase our intelligence. Being connected to the world should improve tolerance, understanding and compassion.
Is there any evidence of this actually taking place?
From what I’ve seen over the past couple of years, organized hatred is at its height. Divisiveness is tops and anyone is fair game in the vastness of our social networks.
We are perpetuating the very worst in our kind, through something that was supposed to bring us all closer together.
In the past, troubles at home centred around work, stress and cost of living.
Today, many of these discussions are no longer taking place, because we’re glued to our TVs, laptops or smart phones. We’re surfing the net in search of distractions more than we’re talking around the dinner table.
I’ll admit I’m guilty of this, too. I was the last in our household to get my own iPad from my wife as a gift. It has evolved into a totally new appendage. Yes, I do use it as a distraction, a way to unwind and unclutter every evening. At times, I’m so bad that I have my iPad in one hand and the TV remote in the other!
My wife sees it as an impediment. My attention is fixed on this little screen. The warm, comforting lights don’t judge, they love! They let me into an exotic virtual playground to test my wit, knowledge and chess skills. This tiny window on the world lets me shop online and buy cool stuff from around the globe.
Alas, such distractions are becoming a force to be reckoned with.
My wife is right; she often is. What has happened to us?
For me, the Internet is my new addiction of choice.
Of course, I can rationalize my behaviour. I can rationalize anything!
The increased stress levels today create a greater need for diversion and amusement. It’s fast, easy and in most cases, cheap. You simply hit a bunch of keys or buttons and you’re whisked away, to a world of bewilderment and engrossment.
Sounds enticing, doesn’t it?
I can navigate around websites with the best of them. I can roam through my desktop and find solutions quickly. I can find answers to almost any question in seconds!
But this preoccupation does little to improve my familial relationships. I am going on a strict diet, to shed some unwanted lost hours with my face glued to a screen!
What will the “new me” look like? Time will tell.
Perhaps we can all use a dose of reality, and one-on-one interaction.
This lifestyle change is healthy and will, in the end, provide more emotional support. It will allow us to reconnect in the real, physical sense, with eye contact!
You could say that our electronic dependency has whittled away at our humanity. We’re meant to get up, get out and be social creatures. We’re meant to explore and learn. We’re meant to help one another in times of need.
In the coming months, I think I’ll leave the phone in the car, and find a nice little diner or coffee shop without Wi-Fi!

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Healthy Minds Hypnosis Canada offers weight loss through suggestion

The answers to most of our fears and apprehensions rest within us. We all have the power to change our behaviour and a little kick-start if often all we need to help us on the road to success. For those who have struggled with weight management issues, there’s a new tool in the arsenal.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Commentary

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Automation threatens our current workforce

I love the idea of robots serving humankind, and wonder just how long it will be before we see them running amok on city streets. We’re a society in transition, and we’re facing a real foe in the name of progress. It’s estimated that almost half of our national labour force is at risk of losing their jobs to automation within the next 10 to 20 years. This is alarming.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open