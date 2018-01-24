General News

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

January 24, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

We all have the power to be “heroes.”
Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about.
Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.
The online forum encourages everyone to play a part in celebrating the good versus the bad and share authentic stories, people, passions and inspirations. Heroic Humans is a space that seeks to foster acceptance and inclusion in a world wedded to judgmental social norms and constructs. It is a place that refuses to marginalize and exclude people. It is a place where we can thrive as our truest and most powerful selves.
The spark was lit for Clark when she was at a workplace meeting. She was asked about her passions and talents she brings to the world.
“I was here to be a ‘Heroic Human.’ It’s something I just came up with on the spot. I had no other words to describe what place I wanted to hold on this planet. I said well, ‘I guess I’m here to be a good daughter, a good sister, a good partner, a good granddaughter, a good friend, and I want to, in any capacity, show up for someone every single day of my life. I want to make a difference and I want to be a Heroic Human,” she said.
The term kept resonating with her and she felt she had to do something with this.
She then registered the domain, and proceeded to start to build on the idea.
“That was the birth of Heroic Humans, and the most transformational moment in my life.”
Clark explained that the beauty of Heroic Humans is we are all “Heroic Humans.” It’s all about raw-humanity.
“The mission is to really get people to celebrate one another. It’s about noticing the good in others, and bringing out kindness and support to those around you and your community. I truly believe that with connection, community and support – anything is possible. Whether you’re a cancer survivor, a great barista, or an up-and-coming entrepreneur, I believe your community should know about you and those around you should encourage and support you. We don’t acknowledge each other enough. So it’s a space I’ve created to be able to do that and to celebrate that.”
Clark wants to get everyone engaged and involved. She began with her family, friends and co-workers and it began to grow. With the impact of social media, you can broaden your reach and have access to people and places you’d never been able to otherwise.
“This way, no mater who you are, or where you are, Heroic Humans is a space where you will be welcomed, you will be respected, and you will be not only acknowledged, but also celebrated.
“When you acknowledge someone in the simplest ways, even as simple as saying: ‘Hey, you matter here, and you really make a difference,’ it engages people in ways that we’re not used to. We should tell one another about the impact they have on our lives, because really, what do we have to lose?”
And people are listening. The response, Clark said, has been incredible.
“The amount of support you can get without directly going out and asking for it is downright life changing. I always say to myself, if something ever happened to me, or to the world, and Heroic Humans ended tomorrow – I would feel so fulfilled. It means so much to me and that’s truly what makes Heroic Humans possible. If you believe in others, believe in yourself, and believe in humanity, you believe in Heroic Humans.”
Ultimately, she’d like to see Heroic Humans spread and evolve. She’d love to one day host conferences all across the world, with people from every walk of life coming together to inspire others, celebrate others.
In the meantime, she’s starting to lay the foundation for some workshops in different cities around this area.
“I have launched a clothing line and it’s also a goal to make myself known to the corporate world and to hopefully attract some corporate/business partnerships.
She’s also in the process of bringing on a series of different ambassadors, from all different communities, with the hopes to inspire and reach as many people as possible.
“I knew I couldn’t do this alone, and decided to enrol some of the people I am personally inspired by, and who stand as influential and courageous members of their communities. It’s so important to me to energize and include people from all walks of life. I recently brought on two LGBTQ+ ambassadors, and an environmental ambassador.”
Even change-makers can learn a thing or two.
Clark admitted she’s learned that all people really want is to be seen, heard, and loved.
“I really do appreciate humanity more than ever. If you just ask for help, most of the time someone will help you. If you just smile at someone, most of the time they’ll smile back. If you treat someone with kindness, they’ll probably treat you with kindness back.”
And it’s as simple as being curious and aware.
“Ask the difficult questions. I’ve learned I’ve got nothing to lose by simply trying to dig a little deeper.”
In order to bring heroic people to light and to surface their amazing stories, it forces Clark to get in contact with people from all over the place.
“From Louisville, Kentucky, to Iceland, to PEI, it’s a lot of fun coming into contact with people I would’ve never met otherwise. The thing that keeps me motivated is seeing how people want to celebrate one another. There’s a section on my website that allows people to write in to me and to tell me about their Heroic Human, and I’ll later feature them on either the website or various social media handles, and it makes me believe, more then anything, that there is good in the world, and that all we really have to rely on is each other.”
Heroism comes in all forms. Whether it’s someone who lights you up, inspires you or others, or pours your favorite cup of coffee; everyone has their own story to tell and a life to change.
Help Clark uncover even more Heroic Humans. Visit www.heroichumans.com or contact her at dana.clark@heroichumans.com. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram, @theheroichumans

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King artist, society keep folk music alive

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Commentary

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open