Core Athletics opens its doors in King City

For Mary Bennet, it all started with an acoustic guitar, fueled by passion. Instead of pigeon-holing her style, Bennet is more of a storyteller, a “roots” musician. The King woman felt the calling early on.

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.