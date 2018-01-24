Sports

Core Athletics opens its doors in King City

January 24, 2018   ·   0 Comments

King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini helped owner Mary Triano cut the ribbon to officially open Core Athletic Club to King City on Saturday.

By Jake Courtepatte

For those looking to keep their New Year’s resolutions, look no further than a new state-of-the-art facility in the King’s Ridge Marketplace plaza.
Core Athletics held their official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday with the help of Mayor Steve Pellegrini and councilor Cleve Mortelliti, opening the doors on the giant, two-tiered facility.
Offering top of the line strengthening and cardio equipment, the facility also offers a wide range of fitness classes from yoga, to TRX, Pilates, and more, including a rooftop track.
More information can be found at www.coreathleticclubs.ca.

         

Letters to the Editor

