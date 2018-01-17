Headline News

King’s history will come together in new book

January 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The colourful history of King Township will come alive in a comprehensive book.
King council, sparked by a request from the King Township Historical Society, has agreed to provide matching funds, up to $25,000 for the project. The funds will come from the proceeds of the annual council golf tournament, which traditionally earmarks its funds to the Parks, Recreation and Culture department.
The book is a “legacy” project in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary. It’s being heralded as a substantial, well researched and illustrated “offering to the community to celebrate our roots.”
Mayor Steve Pellegrini, in asking his colleagues for support, called this an “outstanding initiative.”
In the request, Ann Love, president of the Historical Society, said they will commission author Kelly Mathews to write this complete history of King. Mathews is ready to set her sights on the entire township, after researching and writing two well received books about segments of King’s history.
“She is passionate about our local history and excited about the possibility of researching and writing a comprehensive history of our township,” the society noted.
The book will cover, in detail, major events and themes, from the first land grant in 1797 to the end of the Second World War. The book will be illustrated with photos, maps and drawings from the King and Ontario Archives.
“Professionally designed and published, the book should be the perfect gift to give on behalf of King Township, for realtors and other business people to offer appropriate customers, and for residents to consult and show in their homes,” the society notes.
The society estimates the book will cost $60,000 and they are prepared to cover $25,000, with matching funds from the Township. They will raise the remaining funds to cover the costs.
Mathews is thrilled to undertake this challenge.
She admitted she’s both excited and nervous about the task. With such a large area to cover, she hopes she doesn’t leave out any interesting and relevant stories about King.
She loves the “treasure hunt” and “the digging” for information. Believe it or not, Mathews can’t wait to spend time delving into the archives in Toronto. It’s definitely a labour of love.
“It’s a long process, but I’m excited for the end,” she said.
One thing that will help Mathews is the fact that all King council records are kept at the archives – every issue is noted from the 1800s through to present day. That will help set the stage and reveal the topics of discussion in early King.
Mathews is charged with presenting a definitive history, in a way that people will want to read the book.
Mathews wrote two books that centred on a pair of iconic King properties.
“The Road to Marylake,” released in 2017, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.
Mathews, who serves on King’s Heritage Advisory Committee and the board of the King Township Historical Society, is consumed by local history. She brought us the highly detailed account in her first book, “Eaton Hall Pride of King Township,” published in 2015.
The legacy of the Pellatt family, like the Eatons, forms an intricate and fascinating fabric of early Canadian life. It’s the stuff legends are made of. And Mathews’s attention to historic accuracy makes her books the definitive accounts of that era.
It was no easy task to condense some 100 years of Canadiana into this new book, published by Arcadia Publishing & The History Press. Mathews spent roughly 18 months researching Pellatt and the Marylake property, located on Dufferin and the 15 Sideroad. The more she delved into the past, the more she was drawn into the magical stories and unique aspects of Canadian heritage.
Previously, Mathews penned “Eaton Hall – Pride of King Township,” the definitive, compelling account of this iconic residence. Mathews, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, came up with an accurate historical account of the property, dispelling myths and laying to rest all the urban legends surrounding this idyllic getaway on Lake Seneca, on the Seneca College King Campus.
Although Eaton Hall remains arguably the most grand estate in King Township, it wasn’t always a residence for the Eaton family. The castle has fulfilled many purposes, including a residential home for Lady Eaton (1939-1970); a refuge for British children (1940-1944); and, it was turned over as a convalescent facility for the Royal Canadian Navy (1944-1946). After Lady Eaton passed away Eaton Hall has fulfilled the roles of administrative office building and academic centre (1971-1978); management development centre (1978-1993); rental venue for third-party events (1993-2011); and, a teaching and learning facility (2012-today).
It’s expected the book will be ready within two years, adding yet another layer to King’s rich history.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

Commentaries

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open