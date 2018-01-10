Plans for gas bar well received

January 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Plans to resurrect a gas bar in northern King came as good news to councillors recently.
The public meeting revealed that the owner of the 1.81-acre property on Highway 11 is seeking a zoning bylaw amendment to permit a drive-thru car wash, service station and convenience store. The site was used as a gas station between 1974 and 2009.
The lands are zoned commercial in King’s Official Plan. The applicant has submitted several studies and drawings, including a landscaping plan, hydrogeological report, traffic and noise studies.
As with most new developments, King insists on certain design guidelines.
Regarding road access, York Region isn’t supporting two accesses onto Highway 11. Road widening may be necessary on Highway 11 and the right-of-way will have to be conveyed to the Region.
King’s noise bylaw prohibits car wash operations between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
King staff will review the application and all input received from commenting agencies, before coming back to council with recommendations.
John Owen, representing the applicant, said landscaping is planned and trees will be moved once the septic system is redesigned. The new Shell station will be much improved, replacing the former Beaver station that occupied the site.
Regarding noise, Owen said the new car washes are much quieter and recirculate the air instead of venting them to the outside.
Councillor Avia Eek said she’s happy to see this property repurposed and brought back to life.
