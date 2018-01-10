New parklands a huge bonus for King

January 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The idea of establishing a new park, and saving lands from development, came as great news to King councillors recently.
King is supporting the idea of creating the East Humber Headwaters Park, located within the Oak Ridges Moraine, bounded by the 15th Sideroad, King Road, Dufferin and Bathurst.
The owners of some 208 hectares of land in this area are prepared to convey the King parcel to the Province, in exchange for lands in another municipality for development potential.
Staff noted the King parcel was being considered for development, and an application was in progress through the 1990s. It has been on hold since 2000.
Council has always supported the Oak Ridges Moraine Act, and welcomes any chance to put lands into public ownership.
Council’s support in this matter may not pave the way for success, but it may help the owner in his negotiations.
Councillor Linda Pabst is thrilled with the possibility, noting it’s “almost too good to be true.”
If this becomes a reality, this park would be on par with Central Park in New York City, she said.
You must be logged in to post a comment.