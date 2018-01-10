New parklands a huge bonus for King

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

Julia Tomlinson thought she could, so she did. And boy what an impact this singer-songwriter has made. Tomlinson makes her national debut along with CTV’s original music show, The Launch, Jan. 10. The soulful 23-year-old is among 30 artists chosen to perform in this ground-breaking, six-episode series.

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

It is with at least some mixed feelings that Brian and Lauryn Sinnott are closing the doors at Fincham’s Harness Shop at the end of the year. After all, the shop has been a fixture in Nobleton for over four decades and they have made a lot of friends and acquaintances over the years. However, the Sinnotts have decided it’s time to retire and move on to some new adventures.

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.