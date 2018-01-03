King artist Julia Tomlinson debuts on The Launch

January 3, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Julia Tomlinson thought she could, so she did. And boy what an impact this singer-songwriter has made.
Tomlinson makes her national debut along with CTV’s original music show, The Launch, Jan. 10. The soulful 23-year-old is among 30 artists chosen to perform in this ground-breaking, six-episode series.
The Launch is spearheaded by music mogul Scott Borchetta, who has already made an incredible mark on music history thanks to his role as the founder of Big Machine Records and being the man responsible for discovering Taylor Swift.
Each episode will feature five exciting musical acts from across Canada, with cameras on hand to follow their journey to the studio, where they receive invaluable guidance from A-list musical mentors, including Boy George, Alessia Cara, One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, pop star Fergie, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and more.
In the Jan. 10 premiere, Tomlinson joins four other acts. She was mentored by Canadian icon Shania Twain, who was genuinely interested in helping Tomlinson progress as an artist. Calling herself an indy pop artist influenced by jazz and R & B, Tomlinson is versatile as a prolific songwriter. She’s a purist, and it shows in the way she writes and performs.
Julia’s main influences throughout her career include Sia, Amy Winehouse, and Pharrell.
Tomlinson is self-taught and has natural talent to spare. Listening to Julia sing, you get the impression she’s been doing this her whole life, even though she’s only concentrated on music for the past four years. She’s so comfortable behind the microphone and open with her feelings that you’re drawn to her message. Her covers of Winehouse’s hits Rehab and Back to Black are simply amazing.
She was ecstatic just to be chosen out of more than 10,000 Canadian artists who submitted audition videos to The Launch.
She can’t reveal much about the details of the show, but she noted the series focuses on all 30 of the rising stars.
Each new, original song featured weekly in The Launch will secure regular rotation on iHeartRadio stations, with the newly launched artist behind the chosen song appearing on iHeartRadio morning shows across Canada.
Viewers, Tomlinson said, will be hooked by the unique style of the very first episode. The show, she believes, has legs and will continue for some time.
Tomlinson is hoping that a lot of opportunities will arise from her appearance on the show, where one song can literally change your life.
She’s already left her mark, and in a very short time has racked up some impressive accomplishments. She recorded a song with Earth, Wind & Fire who provided backup vocals. She’s spent long hours in the recording studio and performs at Toronto’s Mod Club, The Opera House, and a multitude of private events. She’s also working on releasing more original music. Her next song out is “Armageddon,” so watch for it on social media.
The production aspect of music is a long, sometimes frustrating process. Tomlinson said the key is in finding the right producer and she’s been lucky in that regard.
She can spend hours writing and draws inspiration from simple human emotions and life events. She wants listeners to relate to the messages in her songs.
“I just want my music to be heard and my songs to be sung,” she said.
Julia considers herself to be extremely lucky and The Launch happened at just right time for her. Being surrounded by the right group of supportive family and friends makes all the difference.
Just ask her proud father Paul, whose chest swells whenever he talks about Julia’s talent. He simply loves to hear her sing. Plans are in the works for a party to watch The Launch when it airs Jan. 10.
The show isn’t a competition per se and it’s not about winning or losing. It’s about showcasing the abundance of Canadian talent, and giving our artists the shot they deserve.
Check out Julia’s Facebook page (Julia Tomlinson); catch her songs on YouTube or follow her @juliatomlinsonmusic
