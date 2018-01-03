Headline News

King’s new recreation complex will be the envy of York Region

January 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King’s planned multi-faceted recreation complex will be a model, and the envy of all other York municipalities.
This model of cooperation resulted in an innovative agreement between King Township and Seneca College. The deal sees Seneca providing a 25-acre parcel on its lands at the northwest corner of Dufferin and the 15th Sideroad, on a 60-year ground lease. King will build and operate the facility.
It’s called a Township-wide recreation centre and it promises to be a state-of-the-art facility.
King’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department is in the initial stages of planning and designing the complex and it’s looking for public feedback into what residents would like to see.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who worked hard to broker the deal with Seneca, said the complex will be a “foundational piece,” and the partnerships and cost-sharing are simply remarkable.
“It’s awesome to know we’re going to get it right,” he said.
Chris Fasciano, head of Parks, Recreation and Culture, said the consultation process, and looking at other municipal facilities, will help them create an innovative design.
Online and hard copy surveys were distributed throughout King user groups, committees and even schools. So far, staff have 750 pieces of input.
Current feedback from the public revealed that a swimming pool, fitness area, skating/hockey rink and fitness area are priorities.
“Not surprisingly, swimming, fitness and ice usages were at the top of the list,” Fasciano said in his report. “We also asked respondents to then prioritize these items. We also asked for innovative, out of the box ideas and received some creative suggestions. These included rock climbing, obstacle courses, juice bars, indoor parks and places for students to study.”
Fasciano said in moving forward, they have to establish a wish list, a needs’ list and then decide what’s feasible in terms of the physical building and cost.
Staff will take all the feedback and create an RFP for Prime Consulting Services. Staff will present the facilities component of the master plan update in the spring of 2018.
It was previously reported that the estimated cost of the facility is in the neighbourhood of $30 million. However, roughly 80% of this will be covered by developer contributions.

         

Community News

King artist Julia Tomlinson debuts on The Launch

Julia Tomlinson thought she could, so she did. And boy what an impact this singer-songwriter has made. Tomlinson makes her national debut along with CTV’s original music show, The Launch, Jan. 10. The soulful 23-year-old is among 30 artists chosen to perform in this ground-breaking, six-episode series.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Fincham’s Harness Shop closes after four decades in Nobleton

It is with at least some mixed feelings that Brian and Lauryn Sinnott are closing the doors at Fincham’s Harness Shop at the end of the year. After all, the shop has been a fixture in Nobleton for over four decades and they have made a lot of friends and acquaintances over the years. However, the Sinnotts have decided it’s time to retire and move on to some new adventures.

John Ciarallo honoured through ‘Portraits of Giving’

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

Allstone installs massive rock art pieces in Scarborough park

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Commentaries

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Automation threatens our current workforce

I love the idea of robots serving humankind, and wonder just how long it will be before we see them running amok on city streets. We’re a society in transition, and we’re facing a real foe in the name of progress. It’s estimated that almost half of our national labour force is at risk of losing their jobs to automation within the next 10 to 20 years. This is alarming.

Letters to the Editor

