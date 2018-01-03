Patrick Brown visits King, lauds candidates

January 3, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Leader of the Official Opposition has “high hopes” for PC candidates vying to become King’s next MPPs.
PC Leader Patrick Brown visited the offices of Moffat Dunlap in rural King recently, bolstering local candidates Stephen Lecce and Caroline Mulroney. Brown said he’s so proud to have such “heavyweight” representation in these talented individuals, who would make “spectacular MPPs.”
Brown has been busy lately, promoting the party’s People’s Guarantee platform.
It’s a clear expression of what the PCs plan to do if elected. Brown personally stands behind this “guarantee” and its main points, which include lowering income taxes by 22.5% for the middle class; providing a 75% refund of child care expenses; cutting hydro bills by 12%; making the largest mental health commitment in provincial history, and presenting the first-ever “Trust, Integrity, and Accountability Act.”
This message of change is being delivered to every corner of the province, including King. “Clearly, we need change,” Brown said, adding his party is committed to bringing in that change, one that works for average families. These measures are all achievable, and actions the PCs can take right now.
Brown said they are also very committed to small business in Ontario. They’ve heard from business leaders and he vows to cut red tape and implement tax breaks to help them succeed.
Mulroney, who’s running to replace long-serving Julia Munro in York-Simcoe, said she’s been well received at the doors in the riding. She’s delivering a positive message in her first foray into provincial politics.
Stephen Lecce is running to become King-Vaughan’s first MPP. He, too, has been quite active in the riding meeting residents and discussing the issues. Lecce has found in speaking to King families and small businesses that tax and labour changes are on their minds. He also spoke to party faithful on hand for Brown’s visit.
“It was an insightful opportunity to listen to King residents about their priorities, and reaffirm my top priority: making life affordable for our residents and delivering value for your hard earned tax dollar.”
Welcoming PC Leader Patrick Brown to King were candidates Caroline Mulroney and Stephen Lecce, Mayor Steve Pellegrini and John Dunlap of Moffat Dunlap Realtor.
You must be logged in to post a comment.