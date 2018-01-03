Headline News

Patrick Brown visits King, lauds candidates

January 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

The Leader of the Official Opposition has “high hopes” for PC candidates vying to become King’s next MPPs.
PC Leader Patrick Brown visited the offices of Moffat Dunlap in rural King recently, bolstering local candidates Stephen Lecce and Caroline Mulroney. Brown said he’s so proud to have such “heavyweight” representation in these talented individuals, who would make “spectacular MPPs.”
Brown has been busy lately, promoting the party’s People’s Guarantee platform.
It’s a clear expression of what the PCs plan to do if elected. Brown personally stands behind this “guarantee” and its main points, which include lowering income taxes by 22.5% for the middle class; providing a 75% refund of child care expenses; cutting hydro bills by 12%; making the largest mental health commitment in provincial history, and presenting the first-ever “Trust, Integrity, and Accountability Act.”
This message of change is being delivered to every corner of the province, including King. “Clearly, we need change,” Brown said, adding his party is committed to bringing in that change, one that works for average families. These measures are all achievable, and actions the PCs can take right now.
Brown said they are also very committed to small business in Ontario. They’ve heard from business leaders and he vows to cut red tape and implement tax breaks to help them succeed.
Mulroney, who’s running to replace long-serving Julia Munro in York-Simcoe, said she’s been well received at the doors in the riding. She’s delivering a positive message in her first foray into provincial politics.
Stephen Lecce is running to become King-Vaughan’s first MPP. He, too, has been quite active in the riding meeting residents and discussing the issues. Lecce has found in speaking to King families and small businesses that tax and labour changes are on their minds. He also spoke to party faithful on hand for Brown’s visit.
“It was an insightful opportunity to listen to King residents about their priorities, and reaffirm my top priority: making life affordable for our residents and delivering value for your hard earned tax dollar.”
Welcoming PC Leader Patrick Brown to King were candidates Caroline Mulroney and Stephen Lecce, Mayor Steve Pellegrini and John Dunlap of Moffat Dunlap Realtor.

         

Community News

King artist Julia Tomlinson debuts on The Launch

Julia Tomlinson thought she could, so she did. And boy what an impact this singer-songwriter has made. Tomlinson makes her national debut along with CTV’s original music show, The Launch, Jan. 10. The soulful 23-year-old is among 30 artists chosen to perform in this ground-breaking, six-episode series.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Fincham’s Harness Shop closes after four decades in Nobleton

It is with at least some mixed feelings that Brian and Lauryn Sinnott are closing the doors at Fincham’s Harness Shop at the end of the year. After all, the shop has been a fixture in Nobleton for over four decades and they have made a lot of friends and acquaintances over the years. However, the Sinnotts have decided it’s time to retire and move on to some new adventures.

John Ciarallo honoured through ‘Portraits of Giving’

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

Allstone installs massive rock art pieces in Scarborough park

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Commentaries

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Automation threatens our current workforce

I love the idea of robots serving humankind, and wonder just how long it will be before we see them running amok on city streets. We’re a society in transition, and we’re facing a real foe in the name of progress. It’s estimated that almost half of our national labour force is at risk of losing their jobs to automation within the next 10 to 20 years. This is alarming.

Letters to the Editor

