King Rebellion at Lake Placid tourney

December 13, 2017
The King Rebellion peewee A team traveled to Lake Placid to participate in their first U.S. tournament recently. The boys were proud to represent our country as the only Canadian team in their division at the Olympic Arena in Lake Placid. It was a weekend full of hockey and team memories that will carry the boys through the rest of the season!
The opening ceremonies on Thursday were special, as Justin Plasa was selected to carry the torch into the arena. The boys shared the ice with teams from across Canada and the U.S., before getting ready for their first game.
The team went undefeated in the round robin games, and lost a heartbreaking semi-final game 1-0. The Bronze Medal game proved to be one of the most exciting and stress-filled games for the many fans who made the trip with the team.
In 3-on-3 double overtime, the Rebels scored the game winner to claim the bronze medal. In addition to this win, the boys won a relay race skills competition against other teams and were awarded the Fair Play Award for having the least penalty minutes in the tournament.
Many thanks to the parents, grandparents and siblings who made the trip down to Lake Placid. Thanks to Councillor David Boyd and MP Deb Schulte for supporting the team with their gift exchange between teams.
Finally, an extra special thank you to the players and coaches for being the center of a very exciting and memorable weekend for all!
