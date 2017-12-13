General News

John Ciarallo honoured through ‘Portraits of Giving’

December 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving.
The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.
Tour organizers and local dignitaries gathered last week to pay tribute to Ciarallo.
His work to improve the lives of local residents through the King Township Food Bank, as well as the King Chamber of Commerce.
This is the final stop of the Portraits tour, which began this past spring.
Portraits of Giving, now in its eighth year, is the brainchild of Richmond Hill photographer Karen Merk, who wanted to shine a light on York Region’s unsung heroes through her evocative black and white portraits and stories written by local writers. This year’s exhibition honours 12 outstanding individuals from all corners of York Region.
Merk hopes the program will inspire others to give back.
“I always believe that we can’t say thank you enough times to people who help their community,” she said.
The tour has also raised $14,000 for York hospitals.
Ciarallo was nominated by the King Township Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by BMO Bank of Montreal and Plan B Promotions.
Ciarallo said he’s humbled to be among an amazing group of Portraits recipients, which include the late Dalt Hicks and Elsa-Ann Pickard.
Being in the food business, the King Food Bank has a special place in his heart. He feels for families who have to stretch their grocery dollars to put food on the table.
Helping out the Food Bank “makes me smile.”
And that, he has said, is the biggest reward.
To stress his point, Ciarallo presented a cheque to Carol Ann Trabert, head of the Food Bank, for $3,759.64. The funds were raised at the store through various methods, including customer donations. No Frills also supports the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he vividly recalls welcoming Ciarallo and the store to the community in November 2012. Right off the mark, Ciarallo showed his interest in the community and he’s been continually engaged ever since.
“These people take the time out of their busy lives to give back to their community,” said Ms. Merk. “We really hope that exploring the stories behind the portraits will inspire you to continue giving back. We are definitely inspired.”
Each portrait was taken in a location near and dear to the subject’s heart and, in Ciarallo’s case, that was just inside the door of his Nobleton No Frills location with a custom-built bin accepting food bank donations.
“He has travelled throughout Ontario and Canada and has yet to see anything more important to families than providing food for their children,” reads his citation. “His most memorable moments giving back happen daily as he observes his customers and staff donating to the King Township Food Bank in a bin he had custom designed and built to assist the volunteers in collecting those food donations.
“John is also an active member of the King Chamber of Commerce, which allows him to interact with many local business owners who share the same passion for community. He supports causes not for the recognition but for the personal goodwill that comes from it. It is John’s hope that his example will inspire others to contribute their time, services or dollars for the betterment of the community.”
“The work I do within the community is to benefit the community and I don’t really do it for the recognition,” he said when the Portraits were first launched this past May. “I was a little taken aback that there was so much interest in what we were doing in King Township, but I am very glad because I hope that through this exposure other people will be motivated to help out in the community as well.”
Portraits of Giving will be on display through Dec. 16.
Merk also extended her thanks to King Township Chamber of Commerce presidents for our special Canada 150 year:
Tom Allen, Lucy Belperio, Jennifer Coxworthy, Ron Ivany, Gerry Duffy.
“These are people who keep giving back to their community to help ensure that businesses thrive in King Township,” she said.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

John Ciarallo honoured through ‘Portraits of Giving’

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

Allstone installs massive rock art pieces in Scarborough park

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

King native provides naturopathic health care

Naturopathic medicine is no longer on the fringe, and has become a complementary adjunct to patient-centred care. Naturopathic doctors are key in helping our bodies help themselves, and are now a vital part of our current health care options.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Jazz greats in King’s countryside

Jazz is not only alive and well in rural King, it’s growing in popularity. Singer, songwriter Michele Mele is bucking the trend, and is leading the charge in a resurgence of jazz music. Her country home has become an intimate haven for Canada’s best jazz performers, and her regular concerts are drawing visitors from far and wide.

Richardson serves up nature’s beauty

People talk about being in touch with their inner creativity. But few have mastered it like artist Beverley Richardson. Beverley is so keenly in tune with this inherent originality that is has become her driving force, and is the source of artistic joy.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open