Residents provide input into gas bar and car wash proposal in King City

December 13, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Residents provided a host of ideas for a proposed commercial development in King City.
The community is engaged in the repurposing of a gas bar at King and Dufferin. Hopes are this site will get extra attention as a “gateway” to the village.
Staff presented the details of the project at the first public meeting recently. Suncor Energy, along with Blaine Culley, are asking for zoning changes to redevelop the 1.8-acre site to include a gas station, drive-thru car wash, restaurant and convenience store, along with 25 parking spots.
Staff noted the project should complement the “heritage theme” of the commercial plaza to the northwest. They are also asking the proponent for some sort of gateway feature. Both of these would reflect the character of the area.
Staff pointed out these are important, since the site “will have a significant effect on the image of the King City community given its location at this prominent entry gateway into the village.”
They are also asking the proponents to improve the exteriors of the car wash and gas bar canopy to fit in with the community character. The Township is asking for additional trees during landscaping to beautify the property.
Dufferin will be reconstructed and the entrance from King Road will be shifted farther west of the existing access point.
Township staff will continue to work with the applicant on parking, traffic and noise mitigation issues.
Nicola Mitchinson, of Mitchinson Planning & Development Consultants Inc., noted the application consolidates the parcels into one property and will simplify zoning on the site. The gas station has been operating roughly 50 years. She will be taking public comments into consideration when the plans are revised.
A lot of studies have been completed and they’re dealing with stormwater management, lighting and noise. Following early discussions with Township staff, buildings were shifted around the property, but this resulted in some smaller setbacks.
Regarding aesthetics, she said Suncorp has certain branding standards and couldn’t offer “historic” peaked roofs for the gas bar.
They will bring the property up to standards and create an attractive spot, she said.
Resident Bruce Craig said he would like to see a quality project on this property and appreciates the planned tree planting. He suggested even more trees be placed throughout the site to offset the parking lot. He asked that electric vehicle charging stations be considered. That was supported by Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Suncor has agreed to place one on the property.
Mitchinson said they plan to install fencing and with vegetative screening, and the proponents will try to make it look as nice as possible.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti said he wants an opportunity to sit and talk with staff and the applicant, as plans draw closer to fruition.
