Residents provide input into gas bar and car wash proposal in King City

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

Naturopathic medicine is no longer on the fringe, and has become a complementary adjunct to patient-centred care. Naturopathic doctors are key in helping our bodies help themselves, and are now a vital part of our current health care options.

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Jazz is not only alive and well in rural King, it’s growing in popularity. Singer, songwriter Michele Mele is bucking the trend, and is leading the charge in a resurgence of jazz music. Her country home has become an intimate haven for Canada’s best jazz performers, and her regular concerts are drawing visitors from far and wide.

People talk about being in touch with their inner creativity. But few have mastered it like artist Beverley Richardson. Beverley is so keenly in tune with this inherent originality that is has become her driving force, and is the source of artistic joy.

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.