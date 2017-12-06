Headline News

Development should reflect character of Hambly House

December 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

Continuing the heritage look in Nobleton is important to residents.
Preserving and enhancing the iconic Hambly House, and carrying the theme through to new developments, are paramount.
Residents voiced their opinions recently, on preliminary plans for a residential development adjacent to the historic house.
Nobleton Heritage Development Inc. is looking for a zoning amendment to allow for mixed use development on the 1.8-acre property. Their plan is to build two, three-storey buildings with 45 apartments, and 2,565 square feet of commercial space. The plan is to maintain and improve Hambly House itself, and hopefully use it for office space. The plan also calls for 75 above-ground and 45-below ground parking spaces.
Phase one includes restoring the Hambly House and building a 5-unit residential structure, with 458 feet of commercial space, fronting onto King Road.
Township staff noted the lands consist of five lots, anchored by the Hambly House. The other lands are currently vacant.
The Nobleton Community Plan allows for a wider range of housing options and while servicing is limited, it can accommodate some development on a phased-in basis. There’s enough water/sewer capacity to accommodate the first phase, but the second phase would have to be on hold until sufficient servicing is available. This proposal would be twice the recommended density level.
Staff pointed out they are concerned about maintaining the character of the village.
“The guidelines consist of recommended design concepts that are based on several principles, including promoting a high quality of built form while recognizing the unique qualities found within Nobleton,” the staff report noted. “New buildings should reflect the scale and form of the historic qualities of the village with structures generally being two to three storeys with pitched roofs, dormer features, windows, eaves and front entrances …”
Emphasis is put on making the new development complementary to the Hambly House. The entire property is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, so the proponents are asking for an amendment to protect the Hambly House and its immediate surroundings.
Staff concerns include the density and the sheer size of the second building. Staff recommends it be split into smaller buildings and attention be paid to a more architecturally pleasing facade. Staff is asking that the applicant revisit some of the engineering and layout details of the site.
Mark McConville, Humphries Planning Group, noted this development will benefit Nobleton and provide employment opportunities. The client will preserve the Hambly House, which will enhance its visual attractiveness.
Councillor David Boyd said there’s a general willingness to see this property redeveloped, “but we have to get it right.” He, too, is concerned with traffic, and the scale of the large building.
A Hawman Avenue resident, who recently completed his 4,500-square-foot home is concerned about the new project. He’s worried the new development will overpower his home and neighbouring homes. He’d like to see more of a buffer, with added trees. The Hambly House, he argued, should be the highest building on this parcel, and not be dwarfed by this project.
Another Hawman resident said all the homes on this street will be impacted and existing homeowners should be afforded some privacy.
Jennifer Sanginesi, who sits on the Heritage Advisory Committee, is concerned about the impact of the streetscape in Nobleton. It’s a fantastic opportunity, she pointed out, to leave a mark with a creative facade.
Sanginesi took the liberty of creating some amazing sketches, presenting an alternative redesign of the building. It provides a beautiful rendition, while maintaining the interior size and number of units. In her concept, she included visual elements that exist on the exterior of the Hambly House.
She and others are very passionate about how Nobleton evolves. “We want the next Kleinburg,” she said.
Resident Susan Beharriell said the “devil is in the details,” and she’d like buffer zones and setbacks increased in this prime location.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini pointed out this is the first proposal and now is the opportunity for staff and the proponent to sit down and work on the details. Hopefully, they will come back “with something we can all be proud of.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King native provides naturopathic health care

Naturopathic medicine is no longer on the fringe, and has become a complementary adjunct to patient-centred care. Naturopathic doctors are key in helping our bodies help themselves, and are now a vital part of our current health care options.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Jazz greats in King’s countryside

Jazz is not only alive and well in rural King, it’s growing in popularity. Singer, songwriter Michele Mele is bucking the trend, and is leading the charge in a resurgence of jazz music. Her country home has become an intimate haven for Canada’s best jazz performers, and her regular concerts are drawing visitors from far and wide.

Richardson serves up nature’s beauty

People talk about being in touch with their inner creativity. But few have mastered it like artist Beverley Richardson. Beverley is so keenly in tune with this inherent originality that is has become her driving force, and is the source of artistic joy.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

‘The Road to Marylake’ paints a picture of King’s past

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open