Students earn hardware at martial arts tourney

Connor Ancheta, Angelina Hutton and Amelia Purdy participated in a recent tourney in Guelph. Missing from the photo were Jacob Switzer, Zayba Ahmad.

The Purdy Center for the Arts participated at the Guelph Open Shiai in Guelph Nov. 18.
It was a competitive day with over 200 martial artists in attendance from varying disciplines including Tae Kwon Do, Kung Fu, Kick Boxing and Karate to test their skills at the tournament.
Sensei Blair Purdy, who is the head instructor at the PCFA, prepared five of his students who brought back 2 gold standings, 2 silver standings, and 2 bronze standings for a combined 6 honors for the day.
There were 21 divisions offered for the different ranks and ages including Kumite (sparring), Kata (forms) and Kobudo (weapons). The Guelph Open is a Charity Karate Tournament – Right To Play – helping kids through playing sports.
Jacob Switzer, 12 from Schomberg, earned gold in Kumite.
Zayba Ahmed, 6 from King, earned gold in Kumite.
Angelina Hutton, 11 from King, took silver in Kobudo.
Amelia Purdy, 10 from King, won silver in Kata and bronze in Kumite.
Connor Ancheta, 16 from King, took bronze in Kumite.
“I want my students to experience the energy of the moment with spectators and participants,” said Purdy, “That alone is worth the cost to participate in the tournament. The preparation that is put into an event like this helps my students to deal with the stress – and it is a very high stress level. But dealing with it can only be useful in better preparing these kids for their adult life.”
The Purdy Center for the Arts is part of the Canadian Naha-Te GoJu Karate Association (www.cngk.ca) and is proud to take part in the tournaments and seminars made available to the school. Sensei Blair holds a Third Degree Black Belt in Goju Ryu Karate, and he pushes his curriculum at the PCFA with the influences of Kung Fu, Boxing, and Mixed Martial Arts. For any information regarding classes please call 905-751-0812 or check the website www.purdycenter.com

         

