Residents face 11.5% water increase in 2018

November 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King residents will have to pay an extra $12 per month for their water services beginning in 2018.
King council passed the rate increases recently, which will see the average consumer paying roughly $139 more per year for their water and wastewater services.
Township staff noted this 11.5% increase is not only necessary, but is directly linked to York Region’s 9% increase in charges passed on to its municipal partners. York has set the annual 9% hike through 2020 in order to achieve full cost recovery within its long-term rate structure. King staff note this will result in an increase of 11% or more through this period.
King uses the base charge and constant volume rate to set the charges for residents. This method of billing is intended to be an incentive or residents to conserve water.
“The consumer is encouraged to use only those volumes that are reasonably required,” staff pointed out.
King provides water by way of four distributions systems in Ansnorveldt, King City, Nobleton and Schomberg. The Township sources its municipal water from York’s distribution systems.
King’s water and wastewater reserves remain in a deficit position. For 2016, the reserves were down $3.18 million. Staff did point out that the deficit will decline as debenture servicing for King City and Nobleton sewer projects reach their maturity.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti stressed this cost is a direct download from York Region. Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted it’s actually an increase from Peel Region, who controls and water supply from Lake Ontario, and dictates the costs.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer pointed out that ultimately, water conservation helps in the bigger picture.
King Treasurer Allan Evelyn noted King’s unique tiered rate structure does motivate people to be water conscious.
You must be logged in to post a comment.