Cold Creek plan sets the stage for the future

November 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Guiding the future one of King’s natural resources just got better.
Councillors adopted the Cold Creek Conservation Area Strategic Plan, which guides the use of the park into the future.
Work on the plan began in 2014, along with consultants Cambium. A draft plan was presented to committee.
The development of the plan included a comprehensive research and consultation process. There were interviews with Township staff, user groups and a community survey to help provide input.
Several important recommendations surfaced, which aligned with King’s Integrated Community Sustainability Plan.
They include quality youth programs; bolster educational uses; tree plantings; developing a marketing strategy; generate more business partnerships; expand and improve current facilities and improve the financial stability.
Parks, Recreation and Culture staff hope to implement some of the recommendations immediately. The department will work together to identify and implement strategic actions over the next five years.
According to Chris Fasciano, head of Parks, Recreation and Culture, the major financial impacts to the Township will be in staff time and resources. Many of the projects, he said, present opportunities to partner with schools or tap into potential grant funding.
“The Cold Creek Strategic Plan will serve as a guiding document for the future planning and development of facilities, programs, initiatives and projects at Cold Creek, helping to inform future council and staff decisions.”
