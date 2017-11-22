King City Lions early leaders in YRAA hockey

November 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
The King City Lions fell 3-1 to Sacred Heart at Nobleton Arena on Thursday, their first loss of the YRAA season.
By Jake Courtepatte
It may be early, but the King City Secondary School Lions are looking to be top of the class in YRAA hockey circles.
Through three games in the season, the Lions have posted a pair of shutouts on route to a 2-1 record good for tops in the regional standings.
The Lions opened the season with a pair of 3-0 shutouts over Sir William Mulock and St. Max Kolbe, before falling to Sacred Heart 3-1 on Thursday.
Despite the loss, King City still holds the top goal differential in the league at a plus four.
The second year of the Lions’ varsity program continues on Nov. 30 when they take on St. Theresa of Lisieux, who are 1-0 so far on the season.
You must be logged in to post a comment.