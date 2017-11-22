King City Lions early leaders in YRAA hockey

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

The iconic Marylake Shrine served as the ideal backdrop for a historic event recently. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, was officially launched at an event attended by many supporters and dignitaries.

Individual achievements are almost always bolstered by a strong support network. The Canada 150 Global Odyssey involved all hands on deck. In achieving several world firsts, the historic flight involved much more than the commitment and talents of three dedicated pilots.

Enrico Colantoni has reappeared on the small screen, and he did literally by stealing the character. The Nobleton actor, hot on the heels of the six-part crime series Bad Blood, kicked off the second season of the Canadian science fiction-drama Travelers.

It was only fitting that during Small Business Week, King Township unveiled the four businesses being recognized this year for the roles they play ...

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.