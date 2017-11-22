General News » Uncategorized

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

November 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people.
A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront.
To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.
What’s equally important is the voice given to some very fundamental aboriginal issues, something Schomberg’s Sarain Fox is passionate about.
Fox is Anishinaabe Ojibwe, originally from Batchewana First Nation on Lake Superior near Sault Ste. Marie. Raised in the traditional manner within the Midewiwin Lodge, Fox is a bastion of hope, an outspoken champion for weaving a new mosaic of Canadian culture.
Often called an activist and a “warrior,” Fox refers to herself as anishinaabekwe, or “Woman of the People.” She’s that and more. Fox is an actor, dancer, choreographer and fashion designer. First and foremost, she’s a protector of her culture, which admittedly, is on the brink of fading away, unless we all act together and start reading a brand new script from the same page.
While Canadian pride was in the forefront during our 150th anniversary, Fox is often critical of the past, one that is, unfortunately, riddled with guilt and shame. She points out the Indigenous history preceeds those 150 years and First Nations voices should lead and speak for the country. That’s not to say others should be silent, but those Indigenous voices are integral in portraying an authentic Canada and can help us all learn how to protect our land.
In terms of Canada 150, Fox said she feels Indigenous people were “not invited in a proper way to honour our truth and to honour the contributions that we’ve made. I felt so left out of the narrative, and that was extremely painful.”
There’s no need for Canada’s people to be at odds. We have to become good friends and have this earnest conversation about how to take our cultural past and meld it with our future. In order to cement this friendship between European-Canadians and Indigenous people we have to acknowledge the truth and build lasting connections.
Our nation has gone through years of discussions on the residential school issue. Despite this dark part of our history, it resulted in open and frank discussions and awareness on both sides. These journeys of discovery are “marvellous” if you want to explore them. Currently, Fox is pushing for “reconcili-action.”
In the yearbook, Fox promotes Indigenous innovation. Truly Indigenous-made art and products and their distribution channels have the ability to connect Indigenous people with the world. There is a lot of potential in expanding Indigenous business and a lot to be proud of. It is important for buyers to distinguish between Indigenous art and Indigenous manufacturing. Both have potential grow globally and to support Indigenous people making an impact in their local communities. I buy Indigenous art from local Indigenous crafters and my Indigenous products from Indigenous companies who give back.
Fox just wrapped up filming a new series called Future History. This “gem” is about the reclamation of Indigenous knowledge and the rematriation of their ways through all kinds of avenues – arts, dance, policy, treaties, children and food. Preserving native identity is key.
Fox hosted “Rise,” an eight-hour documentary shown on Viceland. In the show, they travelled to Indigenous communities across the Americas to meet people protecting their homelands and rising up against colonization.
Rise chronicled several different movements of resistance by indigenous people, including the current Standing Rock protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Apache Stronghold protesting the handover of Oak Flat to the Rio Tinto mining company in 2015.
“I think people can fall into a really linear thinking when they think about Indigenous issues. And what we’re trying to showcase is that it’s not just one thing, it’s actually the fabric that this country is made of, that Indigenous people are interwoven with it.”
Fox explains that, “through film and acting my goal is to tell the stories that allow us to relearn our self’s as aboriginal people.” Through her pursuit of recognition as a name in the film industry, Sarain hopes to open new doors and opportunities for aboriginal youths.
Fox has worked on several major film and TV projects as well as independent projects.
Fox has also been studying, practicing and performing as a professional dancer for the past 10 years. She is currently touring with Xara Choral Choir as the lead solo dancer performing the heart-wrenching Canadian book Fatty Legs (a true story of the injustices of residential schools written by Margaret Pokiak-Fenton).
Fox said she’s excited to be part of this “revolution.” You can count on her to always be on board to make a difference!
This limited edition yearbook is available to the public at Indigo, Chapters, Coles and independent booksellers for $29.99. A downloadable, digital version will also be available for free to all Canadians in early December 2017.
For more on Fox herself, visit http://sarainfox.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Marylake in spotlight of new book

The iconic Marylake Shrine served as the ideal backdrop for a historic event recently. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, was officially launched at an event attended by many supporters and dignitaries.

Praise abounds for all who helped make C150 Global Odyssey a success

Individual achievements are almost always bolstered by a strong support network. The Canada 150 Global Odyssey involved all hands on deck. In achieving several world firsts, the historic flight involved much more than the commitment and talents of three dedicated pilots.

Colantoni kicks off 2nd season of Travelers

Enrico Colantoni has reappeared on the small screen, and he did literally by stealing the character. The Nobleton actor, hot on the heels of the six-part crime series Bad Blood, kicked off the second season of the Canadian science fiction-drama Travelers.

King Township shines the ‘Spotlight on Local Businesses’ at breakfast

  It was only fitting that during Small Business Week, King Township unveiled the four businesses being recognized this year for the roles they play ...

‘The Road to Marylake’ paints a picture of King’s past

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Local businesses in the limelight at Chamber awards night

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open