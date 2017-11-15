Cougars take Hornets to the brink in overtime

November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Schomberg’s Ryan Young carries the puck over the blue line in the Cougars’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Alliston Hornets on Friday.
By Jake Courtepatte
One of the toughest weekends on the Schomberg Cougars’ schedule proved they have what it takes to run with the big dogs.
With three games over three days, the Junior C club opened their week on Thursday with a home game against the lowly Orillia Terriers at the Trisan Centre on Thursday. A 10-1 drubbing, thanks to multi-goal efforts from Curtis Dubeau, Owen Heilemann, and Brandon Scholton set the stage for a Friday-Saturday tandem of games that would require only their best efforts.
Visiting the Alliston Hornets at New Tec Rec, the Cougars continued where they left off offensively by quieting the home crowd with three quick goals, taking a 3-0 lead mid-way through the first frame, thanks to a pair from Josh Morrison and a single from Brandon Cohen.
Alliston managed to break the goose egg just over a minute later on the power play, though Adriano Mamone remained solid between the pipes for the remainder of the period, coming up big with a flashy glove save on a breakaway in the dying minutes.
An unfortunate bounce late in the second to beat Mamone was the only goal of the middle frame, with the Cougars holding on to a 3-2 lead heading into the third.
With the Hornets buzzing, Mamone remained a wall in net for the Cougars, though another untimely bounce and a chance on a rebound both found the back of the net for Alliston to take their first lead of the game.
The Schomberg fans in attendance were out of their seats when Heilemann made it 4-4 with just over six minutes to go, a score that would hold until the end of regulation to pick up a precious point against the powerhouse Hornets.
A back-and-forth overtime period turned out to be a thriller, though Alliston earned the extra point when a puck sitting in the crease was banged home for the winner.
The Cougars closed out the weekend on Saturday with a valiant effort against the undefeated Stayner Siskins, a 3-1 loss with the lone goal going to Linden Sturrock.
Picking up three of a possible six points over a difficult week has the Cougars deadlocked with the Caledon Golden Hawks at a 9-9-0-1 record, good for third in the PJHL’s Carruther’s division.
A monstrous week lies ahead for the Cougars, who play a home-and-home with the Huntsville Otters beginning on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Trisan.
They finish the weekend in Caledon East on Sunday to take on the Golden Hawks.
The Cougars would also like to remind their fans that their annual toy and gift drive in support of Sick Kid’s Hospital is now on, and runs until Dec. 7. Collections will be at all home games, with the team looking for donations appropriate for those ages 0-17 years.
With the season of giving upon us, this Thursday’s match-up has also been dubbed Ronald Mcdonald night at the Trisan Centre, when all proceeds from the game will be going to Ronald McDonald House charity.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.
