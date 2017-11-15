Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

By Mark Pavilons

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.”

John D. Rockefeller

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo.

On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Business aviation is becoming more popular and meets the needs for today’s entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Hiring a private jet, when you need it, fits the bill.

King Township is home to some of the GTA’s corporate elite. For some, making a lunch meeting in New York City and then being home in Toronto for a Raptors’ game is commonplace. And the only way to accomplish this is to fly, and fast.

That’s where companies like Execaire come in. Execaire, a division of the IMP Group Limited, is Canada’s longest-serving prestigious corporate aircraft company. Execaire provides a comprehensive range of professional services on a local, regional, and international scale.

Peter McCarthy, owner of Hard at Work Inc., King’s niche luxury home builder, raves about Execaire’s services. Some of McCarthy’s customers are those very same high-profile business owners who simply need to make a meeting or seal a deal, often at short notice. They don’t have time to wait in line at the airport for a commercial flight.

McCarthy said the benefits of private jet travel is the sheer convenience. There’s no waiting, no delays and no need to arrive two hours ahead of time. You simply drive up to the aircraft, get on board and you’re whisked away. When you arrive, you’re processed through private customs quickly and then off to that meeting or event.

With the smaller, faster corporate jets, you fly direct and can land at smaller, sometimes more remote airports.

Commercial air travel today, given the current security measures, has many limitations regarding smart devices. On a private charter, you’re free to bring your laptop and tablet and even conduct confidential business meetings in the quiet luxury of the cabin.

Execaire recently debuted its newest aircraft, the prestigious Legacy 450, made by Embraer.

McCarthy noted during his career, he’s travelled the world over in corporate jets, and the Legacy 450 is by far the nicest in its class. Quite frankly, it raises the bar in luxury and comfort.

The Legacy 450 is the first jet in its class to replace conventional controls with full fly-by-wire technology. An innovative side-stick control and synthetic vision system also ensures pilots and passengers won’t find a smoother flight. It has a range of 4,260 kilometres and a top speed of 1,017 km/h.

With a high speed cruise of Mach 0.82, the Legacy 450 is the fastest mid-light jet in the air. It’s also capable of taking off and landing on shorter runways, giving clients access to more airports around the world.

Embraer was awarded certificates by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) for speed records set by three of its jets, including the Legacy 450. It set new speed records on three flights in the United States, and between Australia and Indonesia.

It has the largest cabin in its class and is the first to market with a 6-foot-tall cabin and flat floor, as well as two fully berthable club seat options that recline flat to create beds.

It’s the ultimate in luxury, McCarthy noted, adding it actually elevates the travelling experience and becomes a joy, not a pain.

The spacious cabin promotes a comfortable, stress-free environment, conducive to doing business or just relaxing. When he travels, he orders take-out from King City restaurants Locale and Roost Cafe and brings it on board.

For those whose work and lifestyle allow it, it’s the only way to travel.

McCarthy pointed out that on a more practical level, if eight of your friends share the ride to watch the Blackhawks or Rangers, it would cost them roughly the same as a last-minute commercial flight.

The wealthy today have an appetite for high-end luxury automobiles and even multi-million-dollar super cars. Just drive through any of King’s exclusive neighbourhoods and you’ll see multi-bay, even multi-level garages for their prized automobiles.

For them, traveling on a Legacy is something they’ve come to rely on.

Execaire also boasts an industry leading safety record.

The Legacy’s success and the increasing demand for executive aircraft in virtually all market segments, led Brazil-based Embraer to fully commit to executive aviation in 2005 with the formation of Embraer Executive Jets. Today, more than 1,100 Embraer executive jets are operating in over 70 countries and among business aircraft manufacturers, Embraer Executive Jets offers the broadest executive jets portfolio.

Don’t end up looking like your passport photo!

For more, or a quote on your next trip, contact Execaire at 1-866-821-1117 or visit http://www.execaire.com

