Knights cap off perfect season with win over Bill Crothers

November 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Villanova Knights junior football team wrapped up a perfect season, with a win over the Bill Crothers Colts.
By Jake Courtepatte
It looks like the Villanova Knights are here to stay.
After struggling to find proper competition for the budding program in the independent school system, the Knights fielded a junior squad in the York Region Athletic Association this season to much success.
They capped off a perfect 4-0 season on Friday, toppling the Bill Crothers Colts by a score of 41-0.
The Knights allowed only 22 points all year, while averaging 49 points on offence.
Facing stiff competition against the likes of all-boy schools such as the St. Andrew’s Saints and Upper Canada College in the CISAA division, the Knights joined the public school conference last year after competing in a seven-game independent schedule.
Villanova will face off against Bill Crothers in the junior championship with the date yet to be set.
You must be logged in to post a comment.