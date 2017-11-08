General News

Marylake in spotlight of new book

November 8, 2017

Joining Kelly Mathews her new book, “The Road to Marylake,” were Councillors Avia Eek, Cleve Mortelliti, David Boyd, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, and David Agnew, president of Seneca College.

 

By Mark Pavilons

 

The iconic Marylake Shrine served as the ideal backdrop for a historic event recently.
“The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, was officially launched at an event attended by many supporters and dignitaries.
The book provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.
Scotiabank, King City is a big supporter of Mathews’s work and branch manager Denise Yeomans said this book is truly a reminder to us about the very rich and vibrant history in King Township. “We need storytellers like Kelly to continue her craft.”
Mathews admitted the “Road to Marylake” was not without its bumps, but she was delighted to share the launch and celebrate the stewardship of this property.
On hand for the occasion were representatives of Seneca College, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, and Councillors David Boyd, Avia Eek, Cleve Mortelliti and Debbie Schaefer.
Mathews finds local history fascinating in that it connects us to broader issues.
“The Road to Marylake,” she said, is best enjoyed with a cup of tea as the reader engages in a self-guided tour of history.
“I’ve fallen in love with Marylake, past and present,” Mathews said.
It’s available from the Marylake Gift Shop, Amazon online and Arcadia The History Press online.

         

