Praise abounds for all who helped make C150 Global Odyssey a success

Individual achievements are almost always bolstered by a strong support network. The Canada 150 Global Odyssey involved all hands on deck. In achieving several world firsts, the historic flight involved much more than the commitment and talents of three dedicated pilots.

The power of creation is an awesome thing. But it’s not limited to gods. The creators at King’s Spark Innovations do it on a daily basis. There, in the studio in King City, designers and engineers build “better mousetraps” for their wide range of clients.

Enrico Colantoni has reappeared on the small screen, and he did literally by stealing the character. The Nobleton actor, hot on the heels of the six-part crime series Bad Blood, kicked off the second season of the Canadian science fiction-drama Travelers.

It was only fitting that during Small Business Week, King Township unveiled the four businesses being recognized this year for the roles they play ...

King Township will be saying goodbye one of its long-serving provincial politicians. Dr. Helena Jaczek was nominated by a crowd of supporters and community members to run for re-election as the Ontario Liberal candidate in the newly formed riding of Markham-Stouffville. The event also marked Dr. Jaczek’s 10-year anniversary serving as a MPP.

Children battling sickness or terminal illness are among the strongest superheroes on the planet. As we all know, every superhero has to have a sidekick, or “hero support.” Smiles of Innocence Memorial Charity has been providing that support for two decades. The charity was founded by long-time King residents John and Anna Povegliano, following the death of their four-year-old son Daniel in 1996.

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Only the true visionaries can see music and feel colour. King artist Ernestine Tahedl is one of those enlightened souls. The gifted painter, internationally recognized for her art, is quite prolific and highly sought after. Her connection runs deep in her choice of paints and her love affair with both art and music hasn’t waned one iota.