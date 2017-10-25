Local student competes in world tournament

October 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
Former World Champion Julian Adriano, 16, and black belt instructor at Nobleton Taekwon Do, travelled to Barneveld, Amsterdam as a member of Team Canada to compete in the 2017 Open Worlds ITF tournament. This was Adriano’s third time representing Canada at the Worlds.
Over 36 countries and 1,200 competitors participated in the 5-day event. Canada finished 5th overall in medal count.
Ontario Tournament
On Saturday, Oct. 14, five members of Nobleton Taekwon Do participated in the 2017 ICTF Ontario Tournament held at the Vellore Community Centre in Vaughan.
Rhea Daliwahl, Charles Grozowski Adrian Rossi, Alana Scarfo and Adrian Gallo collectively earned 9 medals for their efforts. Each of their instructors is very proud of their accomplishments.
Classes at Nobleton TKD (15 Old Kind Rd. just above the hockey arena) run Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Contact Adriano at 416-937-7910 if interested in joining.
You must be logged in to post a comment.