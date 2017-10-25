Colantoni kicks off 2nd season of Travelers

October 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Enrico Colantoni has reappeared on the small screen, and he did it literally by stealing the character.
The Nobleton actor, hot on the heels of the six-part crime series Bad Blood, kicked off the second season of the Canadian science fiction-drama Travelers.
The show debuted on Show Case Oct. 16 and on Netflix in the U.S. For those who haven’t watched the show, the premise is that special operatives are sent back in time from the future, and tasked with preventing the collapse of society. These operatives are known as “travelers,” and they take over the body of a 21st century individual via a transfer of consciousness. This transfer occurs moments before the person’s recorded time of death.
The teams of travelers must maintain their hosts’ pre-existing lives as cover while carrying out missions, dictated by their “Director” in the future, aimed at saving the world from a series of catastrophic events.
The groundbreaking drama has widespread appeal, likely because it touches on a myriad of issues and contains many unique story lines.
Colantoni said he’s known Eric McCormack (who produces and plays lead character Grant MacLaren) for years and was thrilled to be asked to join the cast. When he read the script, it was awesome and he immediately became a fan.
“I’m as proud of Travelers as any show I’ve ever been part of,” said McCormack. “And I’m blown away by this extraordinary young cast as any group of actors I’ve ever worked with. That the entire team is Canadian is icing on the cake, which makes my friend, Brad Wright, the cherry on top.”
The introduction of Colantoni’s character Vincent blows the story wide open.
Working on the show is “beyond fun,” he said, adding he plays a creepy guy, who gets even creepier as the season progresses. He finds the young cast of Canadian talent terrific to work with.
He loves that the Canadian show is filmed in Vancouver and yet has all the benefits of U.S. exposure.
It’s a good, solid drama, complete with some philosophical aspects. Colantoni calls it “prophetic in many ways.”
“Travelers is an exemplary original production bursting with Canadian talent on screen and off,” said Lisa Godfrey, VP Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “We attribute this talent to the series’ success here in Canada on Showcase and are very proud to be working with this incredible team on a second, action-packed season.”
Known for portraying Elliot DiMauro in the sitcom Just Shoot Me!, Keith Mars on the television series Veronica Mars, and Sergeant Greg Parker on the TV series Flashpoint, Colantoni has also had supporting roles in such films as The Wrong Guy, Galaxy Quest, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Contagion. He’s made guest appearances on Monk, Numb3rs, Party Down, Stargate SG-1 and Bones. More recently, he starred as Allen Conner in Remedy, and played crime boss Carl Elias in a recurring role on Person of Interest.
Colantoni returned to his roots recently, doing live regional theatre at his alma matter Yale, in New Haven, Connecticut. This is the first time in 15 years that he’s done theatre and it has allowed him to “reconnect with his raison d’etre.”
The Yale School of Drama (also known as YSD) is a graduate professional school of Yale University located in New Haven. Founded in 1924 as the Department of Drama in the School of Fine Arts, the school provides training in every discipline of the theatre, from acting and set design to lighting and theatre management.
Travelers is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc., in association with Showcase and Netflix, and is distributed by Sky Vision. Created by Brad Wright, the show airs Monday nights on Showcase at 9 p.m.
