King Township shines the ‘Spotlight on Local Businesses’ at breakfast

October 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
It was only fitting that during Small Business Week, King Township unveiled the four businesses being recognized this year for the roles they play in achieving the Township’s Economic Development goals.
The event took place during the Mayor’s Annual Business Breakfast, and was held at the Manor by Peter and Paul’s. Roughly 120 members of the business community were in attendance.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini personally congratulated each of the business owners; provided them with a commemorative plaque, and unveiled a video profiling their business.
“These businesses are excellent examples of achieving King’s key economic goals of commitment to community and sustainability, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and creating a strong rural brand. It is businesses like these that make King such a special place to live, work and play,” said Pellegrini, who likened King Automotive Repair Service to the “Cheers” of automotive shops, because everyone there will know your name.
King Automotive Repair Service has been in King for nine years, and their team of mechanics offer quality automotive repairs and highly personalized service to their loyal customers. They are active members of the community, well known for giving away turkeys every Thanksgiving.
King City Natural Health Centre has been in business for over 50 years, offering chiropractic and physiotherapy services, as well as massage therapy, osteopathy, naturopathy and iris analysis. Their philosophy focuses on using the body’s innate healing abilities, and in the true spirit of King, they also treat horses.
With 175 employees, Trisan Construction has been in business for three generations and over 40 years. They are a common sight around King Township working on infrastructure projects, including Church Street in Schomberg in 2016 and Cook Drive in Pottageville this year. Trisan is very active in the community, sponsoring the Trisan Centre, and recently providing the Schomberg Community Farm with a new bridge to access their location.
They also recently received the 2017 Excellence in Large Business Award from the King Chamber of Commerce.
Dandyland Holsteins is a family run farm with about 75 Holsteins, providing milk for a variety of products, including Sealtest Milk, Silani Cheese and Astro Yogurt. A recipient of the 2013 Master Breeder Award, the highest award that a Holstein Farm can receive, Dandyland Farms is committed to cow comfort, with their Holsteins housed on comfortable sand and in free stalls, which allows them to roam freely in their barns.
“This is the seventh year we have profiled businesses in King, and the second year that we are profiling them with a video, which also provides them with a free promotional tool,” said Jamie Smyth, Economic Development Officer. “Not only are we increasing awareness of their excellent products and services, we are also giving them tools to continue to drive future success.”
To see the videos and all 27 businesses that have been in the spotlight, visit the business section of king.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.