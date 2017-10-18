Sports

Formenton returning to OHL’s Knights

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Senators fans will have to wait another year to see one of their top young talents in the regular lineup.
Eighteen-year-old Alex Formenton, of King City, has been returned to the OHL’s London Knights to finish his junior stint, confirmed via a tweet from the NHL’s Ottawa Senators official Twitter account.
A surprise to make the NHL club’s lineup out of this summer’s training camp, the former Aurora Tiger suited up for the Sens in the first game of the regular season, becoming the youngest player in Sens history to play in a regular season game.
But with major junior eligibility still remaining for the young up-and-comer, and three games in a row watched from the press box, Formenton’s status with the parent club was up in the air prior to the Sens’ Western Canada road trip.
“It’s case-by-case, and with Alex, in his case, he’s got to play whether it’s here or in junior, he’s definitely got to play,” said General Manager Pierre Dorion in a media scrum prior to the swing. “After this trip, we’ll make an assessment. We always need an extra forward and we said we’d carry 22 healthy bodies while we’re out here.”
“That’s definitely something we’ll look at after this trip. (Formenton) made some mistakes in his first game but he made some good plays. He showed that he deserved to be here because he was one of the 13 best forwards in our camp.”
“He gave us five good minutes (Saturday) and maybe in the next game it’s a good eight minutes. He needs to play, and at a certain point in time we’ll have to re-assess the situation.”
The decision was handed down this past Sunday, fittingly during the third period of the Knights’ eventual loss to the Owen Sound Attack – their eighth in a row.
Formenton, who notched 16 goals for the Knights last season, will bring his explosive speed back to his junior squad on Friday when the Knights visit the Kitchener Rangers.

         

Letters to the Editor

