King OP review in its final stage

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

The review of King’s Official Plan is entering the final stages and should be wrapped up by next spring.
Councillors received a staff report recently, updating them on the review process and remaining schedule.
This past March, staff circulated the first draft of the OP to Township departments, asking for feedback. The input was then summarized and given to the consultant for review and consideration. In August, a revised draft was received and it’s being reviewed once more. Staff hopes to release the first draft to council and the public in November.
After that, the public will have a chance to provide its input as we enter the third and final phase.
A public open house is planned for January 2018, followed by a statutory public meeting. A final, revised OP is expected between February and April, with the final document going to council in May 2018.
When the draft was released this past March, it hit a hurdle when the Nobleton Community Plan was appealed to the OMB.
Population statistics are being added to the document and the OP directions are that the majority of King’s growth be directed to the King City area.
While Nobleton could reach upwards of 10,900 people, it won’t be able to accommodate this growth by 2031, due to limits on water and sewers. To understand the growth potential of Nobleton, York Region has begin an environmental assessment process to explore servicing solutions. It’s expected this review will take a considerable amount of time, and therefore the OP will continue to urge that growth be limited to the King City area.
This past June, the urban zoning bylaws were approved for both Schomberg and King City. Again, appeals were launched in July and all required documentation submitted to the OMB. Currently, the more restrictive provisions of the two bylaws applies until the new bylaw comes into full effect.
The OP review, when completed, will strengthen King’s planning legislation and bylaws, to reinforce environmental protection, public health and safety, and create a natural heritage inventory. It will also develop a strategy for intensification and infill and ensure King’s financial sustainability.
Fund for the OP review were already included in the budgets through 2017.

         

Community News

Making smiles for the past 20 years

Children battling sickness or terminal illness are among the strongest superheroes on the planet. As we all know, every superhero has to have a sidekick, or “hero support.” Smiles of Innocence Memorial Charity has been providing that support for two decades. The charity was founded by long-time King residents John and Anna Povegliano, following the death of their four-year-old son Daniel in 1996.

‘The Road to Marylake’ paints a picture of King’s past

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Local businesses in the limelight at Chamber awards night

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Artist’s enthusiasm for her craft keeps her going

Only the true visionaries can see music and feel colour. King artist Ernestine Tahedl is one of those enlightened souls. The gifted painter, internationally recognized for her art, is quite prolific and highly sought after. Her connection runs deep in her choice of paints and her love affair with both art and music hasn’t waned one iota.

Global Odyssey is now in the record books

The world is a very big, beautiful place. But it’s made a bit smaller because we’re all members of one big human fellowship. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler met some consummate hosts and genuinely interesting souls during his seven-week Canada 150 Global Odyssey.

Council sustains CIP grant program

The importance of boosting small business in King hasn’t escaped the notice of local councillors. Council approved a staff report, calling on sustained efforts to promote grants in the Community Improvement Plan, and cementing the CIP as essential to the overall visions and goals of all three major communities in the municipality.

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

