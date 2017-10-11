Headline News

Township spreads the message during Fire Prevention Week

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

 

By Mark Pavilons

 

Every second counts.
This is a phrase that King Township Fire & Emergency personnel are all too familiar with.
King Fire Chief Jim Wall provided councillors with some sound advice in anticipation of Fire Prevention Week.
Helping the local service spread the word and improve their training was a $5,000 donation from Enbridge Gas.
Wall noted that from the start of a fire, you may have less than two minuteds to escape. Smoke alarms should activate in less than a minute and people should be out of the house by the time firefighters arrive on scene.
Wall urges everyone to have a home escape plan in case of an emergency. Everyone in the home should know at least two ways out of each room. The advice during a fire is always “get low and go.”
Fires are getting faster, due to modern synthetic materials and furniture. It’s estimated that people have roughly three minutes to escape once a fire has broken out. It’s important to close doors, especially when retiring at night. A closed door can make a 900-degree difference.
It’s important to have working smoke alarms, which are all-in-one devices that sense smoke and sounds an alarm. It’s important that homeowners test their smoke alarms once a month and replace the batteries once a year. They need to replaced every 10 years. It’s recommended that one smoke alarm be installed outside all sleeping areas.
CO alarms are also necessary to protect against the “silent killer” – carbon monoxide. It’s the leading cause of accidental poisonings in Ontario every year.
CO alarms are legally required and they’re also suggested for every level, next to sleeping areas.
Clothes dryers tend to be fire culprits within the home, so homeowners should ensure they’re working properly. Some helpful tips include making sure the lint screens and vents are clean. Don’t leave the dryer running when you go to bed and make sure the vent cover is not blocked by snow in the winter.

         

