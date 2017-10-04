Headline News

Plans for 22 lots in Nobleton revealed

October 4, 2017

By Mark Pavilons

 

A proposal to add 22 more homes to Nobleton was presented to the public recently at King council.
It’s early in the process, but Tribute Nobleton Holdings Corp. is planning 22 detached homes in the southern end, adjacent to Robinson Road.
The 2.42-hectare parcel was originally designated as school lands, but was recently released by the school board. The parcel is located south of King Road, west of Highway 27.
The density of lots, and municipal services were the main issues discussed at the public meeting.
King planner Gaspare Ritacca said it has been designed so it’s easily accessed by the existing layout of the neighbourhood. But density, at roughly 9 units per hectare, is a “significant aspect” of this plan. Increased densities – up to 12 units per hectare (5 per acre) – are permitted in the Nobleton Community Plan. Ritacca pointed out, thought, the number of lots should be in context of the entire subdivision, and not just this single parcel.
By proposing 22 lots on this parcel, it can be deemed “double dipping” of density yield and staff will continue to review it in this context.
The Community Plan lays out a reasonable transition in lot sizes between the new and existing residential areas. This is particularly applicable at the northern end of ht subject land, where it abuts the established neighbourhood on Robinson Road. Larger lots will provide a reasonable level of transition of lot sizes, according to staff.
Ritacca did say the proposed plan is in keeping with the form, scale and character of the surrounding lots and is a natural extension of the original subdivision.
There is limited water and sewer servicing capacity in Nobleton and nothing has been set aside for this particular lot. York Region has just started an environmental assessment process to address the servicing constraints in the village. Staff feel they should wait to see what arises from this assessment before they proceed with granting permission for more homes.
This process, however, is expected to take a great deal of time. King’s Official Plan Review continues to recommend that the majority of new growth be directed to King City, where servicing exists.
Staff will keep an eye on the progress of York’s EA to determine when this proposal can be advanced.
Kevin Bechard, senior associate with Weston Consulting, said the proposal mimics the nearby lots on  Robinson. He knows the key issues include density and transitional topography.
Tribute does understand the servicing limitations and they’re hoping to move forward in a “cautious, steady and appropriate manner.”
A Robinson Road resident asked the Township to ensure that there’s an adequate buffer between the existing homes and new lots. He asked that a privacy fence be erected, and appropriate landscaping in place. He hopes the new homes aren’t towering above them given the grade.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini agreed, encouraging the applicant to put up a fence sooner rather than later. “Fences make good neighbours,” he said.
Another resident was concerned the difference in elevation may see some flooding on neighbouring properties.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini stressed King’s engineering department will work with the applicant to ensure there are no such incidents.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti asked the applicants to move the large mountain of topsoil currently on the property and begin preliminary work on the proposed park.
Councillor David Boyd agreed, saying he was anxious to see movement on the park.
Susan Zucarro, project manager, Tribute Communities, said they hope to begin work on the park soon, but gave no definitive time frame.
Planning staff, in consultation with various agencies and departments, will work with the applicant to continue to identify any comments and suggested revisions to the plan.

         

