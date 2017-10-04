Township concerned with recent acts of vandalism

October 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Recent, senseless acts of vandalism have upset members of King council and Township staff.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti told his colleagues at council recently that some “bold” graffiti and property damage have him very concerned. He has contacted York Regional Police, and Township staff have spotted likely suspects, but the problem, he said, is not going away.
Mayor Steve Pellegini called these acts “horrendous,” noting it’s disrespectful and the cleanup is costly.
He urged parents to “know what your kids are doing.”
YRP officers, he said, have been more visible across King lately. He said he will speak to YRP officials about this.
The mayor was particularly upset about the wonton destruction of a park bench in Wellesley Park recently. It was set ablaze and King Fire & Emergency personnel had to respond to the incident. This, he said, pulls equipment and manpower away from serious emergencies and can, ultimately, cost a life.
Fire Chief Jim Wall called these acts “brazen,” noting they’re occurring at all hours of the night. He’s concerned the culprits will take it to the next level.
Township staff noted there have been incidents where tempered glass at arenas were smashed in apparent acts of vandalism.
Residents have reported damaged vehicles and graffiti on walls. Some cameras have caught images of the culprits and some homeowners say they will install cameras for added security.
While teens may be out for some kicks, the ramifications are far from laughable.
Mischief is a criminal offence and concerns the interference with another person’s property. Most typically this involves property damage such as vandalism.
If you witness any acts of mischief, contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
