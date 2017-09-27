Sports

King Rebellion celebrates inaugural season in fashion

By Jake Courtepatte

 

The puck has officially dropped on the inaugural season of King Township Minor Hockey.
Fifteen teams comprised of approximately 250 players donned the red, white, and blue on Saturday to showcase the combined talent of the previous Schomberg and NobleKing rep systems, taking to the ice for the first time at Trisan Centre and Nobleton Arena as the King Rebellion.
Inaugural puck drop ceremonies were held at both rinks led by the Sand Hill Pipe and Drum Band, before the atom A and minor bantam A teams battled the Orillia Terriers and Markham Waxers respectively.
It was the peewee A squad that earned the first win in organization history just prior to opening ceremonies at Trisan Centre, taking down the Georgina Blaze by a score of 4-2. All in all, the Rebellion went 6-3-1 on opening day.
The organization is still looking to fill out its juvenile roster. Details and contact info can be found at www.kingminorhockey.com.
While the Rebellion set out to make a name for themselves, it is business as usual for the Schomberg and NobleKing Local League teams, who remain under the Red Wings and Knights banners respectively.
“Even though King Township Minor Hockey runs the combined King Rep teams, we can never forget about the Local League players in NobleKing and Schomberg Minor Hockey,” said Harbridge and Rebellion vice-president Mike Baldessara in a collective welcoming letter. “They are the grassroots of our program, and the future Rep players at the competitive hockey level. We must continue to balance the needs of our Rep and Local League Programs, in terms of ice time needs, fundraising, and skill development.
The KTMHA Rep Program and individual Rep Teams have an important leadership role to play in making those Local League players feel like they are part of the same team, with the Rep Teams and Rep Coaches helping to support player development, AP opportunities, and fundraising and community social events. The Rep and Local League programs will only ‘win’ if we all ‘win’ together.”
Season schedules run until early February.

         

