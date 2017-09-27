General News

Artist’s enthusiasm for her craft keeps her going

September 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

Only the true visionaries can see music and feel colour.
King artist Ernestine Tahedl is one of those enlightened souls.
The gifted painter, internationally recognized for her art, is quite prolific and highly sought after. Her connection runs deep in her choice of paints and her love affair with both art and music hasn’t waned one iota.
Tahedl has been invited by Queen’s University to exhibit at The Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts. Her exhibit will run Oct. 5-22. She’s excited about this since it’s being promoted by the Art and Media Lab, respecting Tahedl’s romantic art that brings to life the sounds of Schubert, Liszt and Brahms.
This will be followed by a solo show in Edmonton later in October.
Alberta has a special placed in her heart. Tahedl created several large mosaic panels for the Canada Post building in 1965. The building was demolished, but the panels were saved and relocated to the front of the new Royal Alberta Museum last year. She was on hand for the ceremony and felt very proud and honoured that these pieces have been saved and are on display forever.
This November, Tahedl will be off to her native Austria for a very intriguing project. While staying at a monastery near her home town earlier this year, three walled-in Gothic windows were discovered. They were impossible to remove, so they were photographed, and Tahedl has been tasked with creating a three-metre, reverse glass painting in their honour. She’s very excited about this project that pays tribute to the past.
Very popular in Austria, Tahedl has drawn praise of ministers and heads of state. Her shows in Vienna always draw the crowds.
She was only 22 when she left home, but Tahedl said she managed to call upon her culture and love of music and combine them with her Canadian experiences. These are all reflected in her current art and her roots are still evident. It’s a balance, and Tahedl is enriched by both her Austrian and Canadian cultures.
She continues to enjoy the work and creative process tremendously.
Tahedl was joined by King artists Helen Lucas and Ed Bartram, for a show at the King Heritage and Culture Centre, sponsored by Arts Society King.
Tahedl has also donated one of her abstract originals as an auction item at this year’s Sip & Savour gala, the major fundraiser for the King Township Food Bank. It will be held Oct. 19 at Nobleton Lakes.
Her work hangs throughout the world in private and public art collections. In 2012, Tahedl received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her volunteer service to the Royal Canadian Academy.
For more, visit http://www.interlog.com/etahedl/

         

Artist's enthusiasm for her craft keeps her going

