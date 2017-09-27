Special guests, auction items at Sip & Savour

September 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The party of the year in King has something for everyone.
Sip & Savour is the main fundraiser for the King Township Food Bank. “London Calling” is the theme for the soiree, which will be held Oct. 19 at Nobleton Lakes.
Philanthropist and TV personality Joan Kelley Walker will be a special guest, along with Mayor Steve Pellegrini, the Honourary Chair of the event.
The MC this year is Jim Lang, current host of morning show 105.9 The Region, who has generously volunteered his time and skills. Lang, a talented broadcaster, was a popular play-by-play commentator for the Toronto Argonauts as well co-hosting a weekend show on Rogers Sportsnet before becoming the morning show host of “The Jim Lang Show” on 105.9.
Internationally renowned Austrian-Canadian artist Ernestine Tahedl has donated one of her original abstract pieces to the night’s auction.
Also up for bidding once again will be a private box for a Toronto Raptors’ game, courtesy of Priestly Demolition.
Marion Hogg and her team have returned as the Silent Auction Committee which guarantees there will be an amazing variety to view and bid on. For hockey enthusiasts, 6 giclée prints from the Original Six series by Gary McLaughlin will be available for bidding. Each is appraised at $575. There will be something for everyone, from jewellery to golfing opportunities, from spa services to restaurant certificates.
This event expects to raise roughly $40,000, which is half of the Food Bank’s annual budget needed to assist more than 200 residents of King, who struggle to make ends meet. The King Food Bank promises recipients a week of non-perishable groceries in addition to pet kibble and fresh fruit and vegetables and food cards.
In addition to the convenience of purchasing tickets online through www.ktfb.ca, tickets can be purchased at King Print & Design (Nobleton), Dorio’s Kettleby Italian Bakery, and BMO King City, or from KTFB distributors and board members.
If you wish to be part of the evening through a sponsorship or donation, contact ktfoodbank@gmail.com There is still time.
You must be logged in to post a comment.