Cougars split first week of PJHL season

September 20, 2017 · 0 Comments
Luca Brockie controls the puck in the neutral zone in the Schomberg Cougars’ 9-4 win over Orillia on Friday.
By Jake Courtepatte
It was quite a polarizing first week of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season for the Schomberg Cougars.
The Junior C club kicked off their season on Thursday with a home opener against the Stayner Siskins at the Trisan Centre, where the new-look squad was lit up by four Siskins goals in the first period, followed by five straight in the second to prompt the removal of Matthew Lolli from the net.
Albert Parente let one more through before the end of the period, following up with a shutout third, but with the damage done the Cougars fell by a score of 10-1.
Lucas Brockie, a first-year Cougar and former staple of the Juvenile Red Wings team, notched his first junior hockey goal at the 3:20 mark of the first period.
Cougars tame Terriers
The shoe was on the other foot in Friday’s match-up with the Orillia Terriers, where after a split first period 2-2, Schomberg opened up for seven more goals through the final 40 minutes of play to take the game 9-4.
Brockie once again starred with his second goal of this season’s campaign, adding an assist. Curtis Dubeau had himself a three-point night, as did Thomas Foulds, Spencer Ripley, and James Floyd.
Parente was back between the pipes for another solid performance, stopping 20 of the 24 pucks he faced.
The Cougars once again continue their tradition of Thursday night home games this season, this week hosting the reigning league champion Alliston Hornets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
They then travel to New Tecumseth Rec Centre on Friday to face the Hornets in the second half of a doubleheader.
The Hornets remain one of two teams in the PJHL’s Carruthers division to be unbeaten, along with the Siskins.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment.