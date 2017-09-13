General News

Council sustains CIP grant program

September 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

The importance of boosting small business in King hasn’t escaped the notice of local councillors.
Council approved a staff report, calling on sustained efforts to promote grants in the Community Improvement Plan, and cementing the CIP as essential to the overall visions and goals of all three major communities in the municipality.
According to Economic Development Officer Jamie Smyth, the CIP was adopted back in the fall of 2014, with council approving ongoing funding. This financial incentive program has been actively promoted and directed at businesses and property owners for more than two years.
“Getting Down to Business – Guide to Starting or Expanding your Business” was launched on www.economicking.ca this past February. The video provides local testimony of the program’s success and is seen as an effective marketing tool.
Smyth noted some 180 properties in village cores could be eligible for this program. Direct mail packages were sent out to all property owners within the villages in 2015 and again in 2016 and 2017.
During his presentation to council, Smyth pointed out that with recent applications, 5 out of 9 properties were new businesses to King. Three out of 9 were converted from residential to commercial assessments.
For every $1 the Township pitched in, applicants contribute another $18.50, making this a win-win for everyone.
The application process is designed to be simple, “nimble and responsive” Smyth noted. A new CIP Review Committee Checklist has been created to aid the program administrator and committee during the review and approval process.
It’s a bit difficult to peg the impact and value of the program. Certain measures are used, including total dollar value of investment, number of successful applications and square footage of created commercial space.
Smyth explained the primary purpose of the CIP is to “enable financial incentives to assist in the revitalization of private property and encourage improvements in accordance with the design guidelines of the plan.”
Smyth did stress the municipality needs to take a leadership role in helping in the revitalization of King City, Nobleton and Schomberg. Strategies and action plans, in the areas of design guidelines, banner policies, sidewalk repairs, street furniture, etc., can all help in this regard.
Staff created a worksheet to assist other staffers and councillors to align, prioritize and monitor all relevant strategy programs.
A total of $45,161.77 was distributed to seven recipients in 2015 and 2016. There is still some $30,000 in grant reserves. A total of almost $70,000 was available in 2017 and so far, $36,821.53 has been distributed. There are currently two applications pending.
Smyth said staff expect the full $70,000 to be allocated by the end of the year. Any remaining balance will go back into the CIP reserve.
“The CIP takes a long-term approach to revitalization,” Smyth said. “This change will take time, and is best accomplished through incremental, small improvements that will add up to big changes over time.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Council sustains CIP grant program

The importance of boosting small business in King hasn’t escaped the notice of local councillors. Council approved a staff report, calling on sustained efforts to promote grants in the Community Improvement Plan, and cementing the CIP as essential to the overall visions and goals of all three major communities in the municipality.

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open