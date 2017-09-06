Sports

Cougars set to hit the ice for 2017-18 season

September 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

 

The sophomore season of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is just one week away, and with it comes some interesting schedule changes.
Many familiar faces, and yet some new ones, are set to line up against each other in the PJHL’s North Conference, home of the Junior C Schomberg Cougars.
This season will see Schomberg face off not only against the usual squads of the Carruthers Division, formerly the Georgian Mid-Ontario Hockey League, but those of the competing Pollock Division as well.
The Cougars will face the Hanover Barons on Sept. 28 at Trisan Centre, and the Mount Forest Patriots, reigning Pollock Division champions, two days later on the road.
The Carruthers Division, absorbed by the PJHL in 2016 from the former GMOHL, consists of the Cougars, the Caledon Golden Hawks, the Stayner Siskins, the Penetang Kings, the Midland Flyers, the Huntsville Otters, the Orillia Terriers, and the defending champion Alliston Hornets.
Schomberg opens their pre-season action Friday at New Tec Rec in Alliston to face the Kings, part of the Hornet’s annual preseason tournament showcase. They then face Orillia and Port Perry the following day to round out their preseason tune-up.
The regular season kicks off on Thurs. Sept. 14 at the Trisan Centre, when the Cougars host the Siskins, and runs until late January.
With new faces behind the bench this season in brothers Daryl and Jeff Moor, the Cougars will be hoping to play off of a valiant effort in last season’s opening playoff round, taking the eventual champion Alliston Hornets to the brink.
Rosters are still being finalized through tryouts.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open