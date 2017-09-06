Cougars set to hit the ice for 2017-18 season

September 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The sophomore season of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is just one week away, and with it comes some interesting schedule changes.
Many familiar faces, and yet some new ones, are set to line up against each other in the PJHL’s North Conference, home of the Junior C Schomberg Cougars.
This season will see Schomberg face off not only against the usual squads of the Carruthers Division, formerly the Georgian Mid-Ontario Hockey League, but those of the competing Pollock Division as well.
The Cougars will face the Hanover Barons on Sept. 28 at Trisan Centre, and the Mount Forest Patriots, reigning Pollock Division champions, two days later on the road.
The Carruthers Division, absorbed by the PJHL in 2016 from the former GMOHL, consists of the Cougars, the Caledon Golden Hawks, the Stayner Siskins, the Penetang Kings, the Midland Flyers, the Huntsville Otters, the Orillia Terriers, and the defending champion Alliston Hornets.
Schomberg opens their pre-season action Friday at New Tec Rec in Alliston to face the Kings, part of the Hornet’s annual preseason tournament showcase. They then face Orillia and Port Perry the following day to round out their preseason tune-up.
The regular season kicks off on Thurs. Sept. 14 at the Trisan Centre, when the Cougars host the Siskins, and runs until late January.
With new faces behind the bench this season in brothers Daryl and Jeff Moor, the Cougars will be hoping to play off of a valiant effort in last season’s opening playoff round, taking the eventual champion Alliston Hornets to the brink.
Rosters are still being finalized through tryouts.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.
