Commentary

Cost of living a harsh reality

September 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

Homeowners are well aware of the costs associated with running a household.

With a new school year starting, our teens and 20-somethings are getting a reality check.
My oldest daughter Lexie is in her second year at Western, and we moved her into a shared condo in London. This is the first time these girls will be on their own, and responsible for things like rent, utilities, water heater rental and groceries.
It’s an eye-opener to be sure. There were a couple of bumps with hydro as the girls were not aware of late fees or new hook-up charges. Lexie called us the other day asking if lamps and appliances, plugged in but not in use, draw electricity. Cute.
What this demonstrates, though, is our young people, in spite of their academic prowess and “smarts,” have much to learn.
And yes, living independently does teach our youth some valuable life lessons. These are things we all need to know and come to grips with.
Lexie will begin to understand the whole concept of household debt and why her parents aren’t rolling in crisp $20 bills spread out over the carpet.
Total Canadian household debt has reached its pinacle, rising just above $2 trillion, up from $357 billion in 1990. Two-thirds of this debt is for mortgages; the remaining third is split between consumer credit (29 per cent) and other loans (five per cent).
Despite the preoccupation with overheated real estate markets, the mortgage share of total household debt has remained stable. The $2-trillion-plus in household debt now equals approximately 170 per cent of household disposable income compared to just 90 per cent in 1990.
The growth in household debt has partly been a response to plummeting interest rates. We’re asset rich, but cash poor, so many of us are taking advantage of leveraging our home’s value through things like lines of credit.
Back in 1997, the average house price in Canada was $154,620. This represented almost 5 times the average pre-tax annual income ($31,484) of an individual with a full-time job.
In the past 17 years, incomes have risen by an average annual rate of 2.6 per cent, while house prices have gone up 5.4 per cent. House prices have more than doubled over that period, while incomes are up by just a bit more than half.
The Toronto Real Estate Board notes in 1990, the average annual price of a home was $255,020. That’s about $428,000 in 2017 dollars. The last “housing bubble” in Toronto occurred in 1989. Between 1985 and 1989, the prices increased by about $258,000 in today’s money.
The TREB reported in February 2017 that the average selling price of a home was $875,983, almost 28 per cent more than it was a year ago.
Average Canadian family spent more on taxes in 2016 than housing, food and clothing combined, according to a study released by the Fraser Institute.
“Many Canadians may think housing is their biggest household expense, but in fact the average Canadian family spent more on taxes last year than on life’s basic necessities – including housing,” said Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the Canadian Consumer Tax Index, which tracks the total tax bill of the average Canadian family from 1961 to 2016.
Last year, the average Canadian family earned $83,105 and paid $35,283 in total taxes, compared to $31,069 on housing (including rent and mortgage payments), food and clothing combined.
In fact, the average Canadian family paid nearly twice as much of their income in taxes (42.5 per cent) as they did for housing (22.1 per cent). The basic necessities of life, which include food, clothing and housing, amounted to just 37.4 per cent of income – still less than the percentage of income going to taxes.
This represents a marked shift since 1961, when the average Canadian family spent much less on taxes (33.5 per cent) than on food, clothing and housing (56.5 per cent).
Since 1961, the average Canadian family’s total tax bill has increased by a staggering 2,006 per cent, dwarfing increases in annual housing costs (1,527 per cent), clothing (677 per cent), and food (639 per cent).
Even after accounting for inflation, the tax bill has still increased 157.6 per cent over this period.
Let’s not forget the costs of keeping this home running. Since 2006, the price in Ontario for off-peak electricity has gone from 3.5 to 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) – an increase of almost 150% Mid-peak and on-peak usage also saw some increases, with prices going up by 80%  and 70% from 2006.
Hydro rates are the highest they have been since 2006. Adjusted to inflation, users pay 8.7 cents per kWh during off-times, 13.2 cents per kWh in mid-peak and 18 cents per kWh during on-peak times.
We Baby Boomers run our fingers through our thinning hair, shaking our heads at these astronomical costs.
My kids grew up during this current dilemma. As they prepare to meet the world head-on, they have to be prepared for what’s in store. Honestly, I don’t think any of us are prepared for what’s in store.
A learning experience to be sure, but not one that I wish on anyone!

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open