Headline News

World-renowned Tolkien illustrator joins Schomberg Street Gallery

September 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

 

The Schomberg Street Gallery invites you to binge on an outdoor feast of art and creativity, including The Lord of The Rings/Game of Thrones Artist Ted Nasmith
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the adjectives typically reserved for Schomberg – “quaint, cozy, Victorian” – will have to share space with “otherworldly, dazzling” and “legendary.” The naturally lovely town’s Main Street will close to traffic and become a strollable outdoor gallery of painting, jewellery, sculpture, photography and more, including a rare appearance by an international master of fantasy art.
Ted Nasmith lives in Newmarket, yet truly belongs not just to the world but to another world cherished by millions. Since 1987, the artist and musician has faithfully illustrated books, calendars and other works by J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the iconic The Lord of The Rings saga.
Ranked among the premiere living Tolkien interpreters, he has recently added the George R.R. Martin sensation A Game of Thrones to his oeuvre. Nasmith will show several works, including some examples of his real world rural scenes, and share his unique Tolkien expertise and perspective with fans old and new.
“I consider what I do a joy; I do it for myself, and fortunately it appeals to others,” said Nasmith. “And the same goes for every one of these creators who will be showing their own works of joy.”
Every one of the 55 acclaimed creators showing their work made it past the judges of this juried show. Tackling nature, pop culture and conceptual themes in a huge range of media, the 9th Schomberg Street Gallery offers visitors a one-stop artistic and creative immersion that would otherwise take days of gallery-hopping to achieve. All creators will be on-hand to discuss their work, take commissions, and sell their one-of-a-kind pieces. At a range of prices, owning an original creative expression to hang, wear or display is easily attainable for anyone.
The town will be open and buzzing for the Street Gallery, with eclectic owner-operated shops, restaurants and other proudly rural delights offering the tastes, smells and architectural beauty of vintage small-town Canada. And as Schomberg is nestled in the northern corner of the world-famous Oak Ridges Moraine, the easy drive up and around is like driving through a natural art gallery all its own.
Admission is free to the Street Gallery, running 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) Sept. 17.
For more, contact Tom Wray: 416-994-0174; tomwray5@gmail.com or visit schombergstreetgallery.ca
The event is presented by Arts Society King (ASK), a not-for-profit volunteer organization that promotes, supports and advocates for arts and culture in King Township. Visit ArtsSocietyKing.ca

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open