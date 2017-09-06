World-renowned Tolkien illustrator joins Schomberg Street Gallery

September 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg Street Gallery invites you to binge on an outdoor feast of art and creativity, including The Lord of The Rings/Game of Thrones Artist Ted Nasmith
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the adjectives typically reserved for Schomberg – “quaint, cozy, Victorian” – will have to share space with “otherworldly, dazzling” and “legendary.” The naturally lovely town’s Main Street will close to traffic and become a strollable outdoor gallery of painting, jewellery, sculpture, photography and more, including a rare appearance by an international master of fantasy art.
Ted Nasmith lives in Newmarket, yet truly belongs not just to the world but to another world cherished by millions. Since 1987, the artist and musician has faithfully illustrated books, calendars and other works by J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the iconic The Lord of The Rings saga.
Ranked among the premiere living Tolkien interpreters, he has recently added the George R.R. Martin sensation A Game of Thrones to his oeuvre. Nasmith will show several works, including some examples of his real world rural scenes, and share his unique Tolkien expertise and perspective with fans old and new.
“I consider what I do a joy; I do it for myself, and fortunately it appeals to others,” said Nasmith. “And the same goes for every one of these creators who will be showing their own works of joy.”
Every one of the 55 acclaimed creators showing their work made it past the judges of this juried show. Tackling nature, pop culture and conceptual themes in a huge range of media, the 9th Schomberg Street Gallery offers visitors a one-stop artistic and creative immersion that would otherwise take days of gallery-hopping to achieve. All creators will be on-hand to discuss their work, take commissions, and sell their one-of-a-kind pieces. At a range of prices, owning an original creative expression to hang, wear or display is easily attainable for anyone.
The town will be open and buzzing for the Street Gallery, with eclectic owner-operated shops, restaurants and other proudly rural delights offering the tastes, smells and architectural beauty of vintage small-town Canada. And as Schomberg is nestled in the northern corner of the world-famous Oak Ridges Moraine, the easy drive up and around is like driving through a natural art gallery all its own.
Admission is free to the Street Gallery, running 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) Sept. 17.
For more, contact Tom Wray: 416-994-0174; tomwray5@gmail.com or visit schombergstreetgallery.ca
The event is presented by Arts Society King (ASK), a not-for-profit volunteer organization that promotes, supports and advocates for arts and culture in King Township. Visit ArtsSocietyKing.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.