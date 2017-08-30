Local women in semi-final golf championships

August 30, 2017 · 0 Comments
Liana Chalbot, Orietta Bon, Karen Caume and Michelle Walma represented the York-Simcoe Ontario Chapter in EWGA Semi-Final Championships Team Scramble division.
By Shellee Morning
Nobleton Lakes Golf and Country club was host to The Executive Women’s Golf Association Semi Final Championship tournament this past weekend, and the beautiful sunshine and a pristine canvas of golf greens were picture perfect. Blue skies and the crisp morning temperatures welcomed approx. 100 enthusiastic ladies for the Semi-Final Championships in what was anticipated to be an exciting round of golf.
The course, known for its challenging holes of rolling hills, immense trees and of course water, didn’t disappoint. Although stimulating for some, others chipped their way through with some incredible hits from the tee, reading the greens with precision, and eventually sinking (at times a 30-foot putt) their ball. Players came from as far away as Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio and of course across the GTA all vying to qualify and move onto the next round.
The Executive Women’s Golf Association is a non-profit volunteer organization that is dedicated in connecting women to learn, join and play golf within business and fun. The EWGA consists of 4 Chapters between Canada, the United States, Italy and Bermuda with a total of 300 members and still growing. The event began in 1995 and has grown to be the largest women’s amateur golf competition in the world. There are 3 stages to complete in order to qualify for the final championships:
The final EWGA Championship Round is a two-day 36-hole event held Oct. 6-7 in Arkansas.
Competitors compete in flights based on their handicaps as well as a scramble team division. Winners from each flight qualify for the finals to be held in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
There were 57 Canadian women playing in the semis, including 4 local ladies from King Township and surrounding area – Julie Oakley, Orietta Bon, Linda Bullock and Anne Jessop. Jessop not only participated in the event, she is also the Chief Volunteer Coordinator for the event. The (Canadian) York-Simcoe Chapter which plays out of the Cardinal Red Crest Golf Club is host to this year’s Upper Mid-East Semi Final Championships also had a Scramble Team qualify for this weekend that included Karen Caume, Lianna Chalbot, Michelle Walma and Orietta Bon. The team finished with an impressive 76 Team net score, behind Team GTA Ontario Chapter who placed 1st overall with a 65 Team Net Score.
Playing in the individual rounds were Julie Oakley, Linda Bullock and Anne Jessop. Jessop won 2nd place Low Net in the 3rd flight group, and Linda Bullock won 3rd place Low Gross in the 3rd flight group, while Julie Oakley placed 3rd Low Net in the 4th flight.
The well organized event was a huge success that applauds its many volunteers to which everyone knows events such as this cannot happen without.
Anne Jessop offers special thanks and deep gratitude to the York-Simcoe chapter executive Jennifer Lynn, Chris Payne, Jacqui Mutch, Ailene MacDougal and Megan Bawn for their endless hours of help and support. Jessop and her team would also like to thank the staff at Nobleton Lakes who were highly professional and very friendly. York-Simcoe wishes best of luck to those headed to Arkansas and congratulations to everyone for a fine day of golf and fun.
You must be logged in to post a comment.