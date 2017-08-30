King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

August 30, 2017 · 0 Comments
King’s Enrico Colantoni (right) is joined by Tony Nappo, Kim Coates and Anthony LaPaglia, cast members of the new crime series Bad Blood.
By Mark Pavilons
Good stories make for great TV drama.
Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood.
The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.
Starring Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas), and King’s own Enrico Colantoni (Flashpoint), Bad Blood is inspired by the Canadian true-crime story of reputed mobster Vito Rizzuto. Colantoni portrays Bruno Bonsignori.
“Bad Blood is a story of family, loyalty, deceit, power, greed and ultimately revenge,” the official press release states. “Montreal Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto is a criminal anomaly – the only man to bring peace among the disparate wings of the Montreal crime world who would serve as a de facto CEO while ensuring a lucrative payday for all. When Rizzuto is suddenly arrested and extradited to Colorado’s Supermax Prison for the 1981 murders of three Bonanno crime family members, the powerful empire he built begins to crumble.
“Rizzuto watches helplessly as his family and friends are killed one by one. Upon his release from prison in October 2012, a revenge tale unfolds, leading to the brutal murders of his closest companions, and ultimately, to the death of Rizzuto himself.”
The series is based on the book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War, by authors Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards.
It’s a six-part series, produced in partnership with New Metric Media and Sphère Média Plus in association with DHX Media and Skyvision.
The premier of Bad Blood on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; and Ghosted on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, on City.
Much of the series was filmed in Chelmsford, Ontario, northwest of Sudbury.
