Nobleton Notes

Nobleton United is joining Schomberg United for August. We will be enjoying services in Schomberg as follows:
On August 13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Magdalene, 116 Church Street, we will join Schomberg United and the Schomberg Anglicans for an Anglican lay-led morning prayer service.
On August 20, at 10:30 a.m., also at St. Mary Magdalene for an Anglican Communion service led by Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth.
On August 27, at 10:30 a.m., there is an ecumenical service with Anglicans, Presbyterians, and United Church people at the Dufferin Marsh in Schomberg. Park on Dr. Kay Dr. All three ministers are involved and sharing the service. All are welcome. Refreshments and snacks afterwards. Please bring something for the refreshment table if you can.
The August Senior’s Luncheon is available to all local seniors on Tuesday August 29, 12 noon at 116 Church St., featuring BBQ hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages and salads. Local entertainment. For info, call Sheila 905 939-2315.
The picnic at Jack and Kim Campbells was a lot of fun. The Front Porch Harmony sang many songs. Minister Carol-Ann Chapman gave a brief message and then everyone socialized, ate from the BBQ and the pot luck salads and desserts. The younger folk used the trampoline, did cannonballs from the diving board, went on the swings and the slide and found frogs in the stream. The older folk sang “Happy Birthday” to Betty Huisman and enjoyed her birthday cake.
If you would like to meet Minister Carol-Ann Chapman, come to Sunday service, Wednesday service or phone the church and make an appointment. You are welcome to come to the church to meet, or Carol-Ann can visit you. Carol-Ann will be taking two weeks holidays in August, and returns August 22.
For more information, visit nobletonunitedchurch.com, our Facebook page, or call 905 859-3976. Messages are picked up regularly. We are located at 6076 King Rd., north side, about six buildings west of Hwy 27. We have a big parking lot at the rear of the building, an accessible ramp at the rear of the building, chair lifts and accessible washrooms.
St. Paul’s Church
Youth Group will be taking a break for the rest of the summer and will resume in September. Should you have any questions, you may contact our Youth Leader – Taylor Scott at scottie_taylor@yahoo.com / 289 338-2539.
A2J is taking a break for the summer and will resume the second Friday in September.
Join us Sunday, August 20th at 10 a.m. for worship as we welcome Adelle Lauchlan to the pulpit. Adelle’s message – Created to Pray. Child care (for children 3 years of age and younger) is provided during the gathering. Our summer program for NextStep and KidzKonnection takes place at the same time.
Jeff has a blog and he records his weekly messages there after worship each Sunday. Anyone interested in listening to his messages can go to www.passionatelyhis.com to hear them.
For more information about any of our activities or events, please contact the church office at 905 859-0843 or visit our website at www.stpaulsnobleton.ca
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
2018 First Holy Communion & Confirmation Registration
Requirements: posted on Church website. Extra copies are available for pickup at the Parish office in Schomberg.
1st Holy Communion
Thurs. September 7, 2017 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Patrick Church
Thurs. September 14, 2017 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Patrick’s Church
Sat. September 16, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am @ St. Patrick’s Church
Confirmation
Mon. September 18, 2017 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Patrick’s Church
Fri. September 22, 2017 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Patrick’s church
Mon. September 25, 2017 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm @ St. Patrick’s Church
Late registration fee after Oct. 8th:
1st Holy Communion = $60.00 Confirmation = $70.00
Schedule of Events
Aug. 26th – Bettencourt/Schmitz wedding
Aug. 27th – St. Patrick’s Cemetery mass @ 2 p.m.
Sept. 6th – Baptism Class – 7 p.m. @ St. Patrick’s Church, Schomberg
Sept. 23rd – Maietta/Lazzara Wedding
