Second phase of upgrades to Memorial Park

Improvements are on the way for Memorial Park in King City.
King council recently approved staff recommendations to approve the work.
The tender was awarded to Latitude 67 for the work, totalling some $929,397.
Phase one of the park’s restoration and upgrades were approved in 2016. Work included the replacement of playground equipment and a revamping of the lower baseball diamond.
Earlier this year, the committee approved the second phase, designed to improve the upper ball diamond, upgrade the hydro service, replace the existing shade structure and washroom, and build a new splashpad.
The tender pricing for certain parts of the project were higher than originally anticipated by staff. The lighting and washroom/shade components upped the cost noticeably. Staff removed this from the tender, and will be re-tendering it separately. Underground hydro service required for the structure will be completed as part of this work.
Staff pointed out this washroom/shade structure is very close to four other planned projects in other King facilties like the Nobleton sports park and the King Heritage and Culture Centre Amphitheatre. All of the facilties are slab on grade, block and wood beam construction with metal roofs. Staff believes there is potential for cost savings if they revamp their procurement plans.
By Mark Pavilons
