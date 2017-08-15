King’s Corners

August 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

All Saints Anglican Church

By Diana Armitage

ALPHA @ ALL SAINTS! Want to find out if God might be good for you? Join the world-renowned Alpha Course – Good food and good discussion. All Saints King City,12935 Keele St, is inviting anyone in search of more meaning in their life to join ALPHA, a carefully designed 12-week course on Christian basics which has inspired tens of thousands of spiritual seekers in over 100 countries.

Beginning September 19, at 6:30 p.m. with a light supper at the church, the evening moves into a challenging video presentation to inform and motivate discussion among participants in smaller groups. These conversations are informal and wide open – there are no “correct” answers, and no exam at the end of the course!

We’ll be welcoming our ALPHA guests every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. from September 19 to November 28. Email allsaints3@bellnet.ca if you would like to join us – we’ll be happy to meet you! Find out more about the course at the Alpha Canada website (alphacanada.org) or check our Facebook page (All Saints, King City).

Our Summer Worship Schedule continues through August with 8 am and 10 am services in our chapel. Thank you, Lavinia, for your beautiful music! We wish Lavinia all happiness and welcome back Quirino who returns from holiday this Sunday. Reverend Claire Goodrich-Dyer continues with us for the month of August while Reverend Elizabeth Green is away.

St. Andrew’s

King City Update

By Kathy Patterson

How wonderful it was to have Alison Agnew back with us again to lead us in worship! We have been richly blessed this summer at St. Andrew’s with our “pulpit supply” and we invite you to join us at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays! This Sunday Pastor John Mills will be returning and August 27 Lynn Vissers will be back from vacation and will take the service.

Last week Alison challenged us with the story found in Luke 18 about someone who thought he “had it all”, but was told by Jesus that he lacked one thing…he didn’t have the faith to place the Lord first in His life. His things, his treasures were more important and so he missed out on really living the abundant life that Jesus had to offer him.

Sunday School will be starting up once the children are back in school. Children are welcome to sit with their parents in the sanctuary and quiet activities are available for them. A nursery is also available. Stay for coffee after the service.

This summer we are encouraging folks to pray while they take a walk! Pamphlets are available that may be used as a guide. Anyone may participate at anytime, wherever, with others or on their own. Let’s get out there. God will be listening! Pamphlets are in the narthex or call the office if you would like some pamphlets for your prayer walk.

As wildfires remain active in B.C., please continue to pray for the affected communities and the first responders. Check out www.presbyterian.ca for reports regarding the Cariboo Mission and how you can help.

Mark your calendars! Only a month away…The Welcome Back BBQ is Sunday, September 17 following the morning Worship Service. Hope to see you there!

Our church office number is 905 833-2325. We are located at 13190 Keele St., 2 blocks north of the King Rd. A ramp is available for accessibility. http://www.standrews-kingcity.ca/

During the summer holidays, should you have pastoral care needs please contact our Interim Moderator, the Rev. Dr. Neal Mathers at 905 895-5512 or the Rev. Dr. Jeff Loach, St. Paul’s, Nobleton at 905 859-0843.

Related

Readers Comments (0)