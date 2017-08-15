Laskay Hall Social

August 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
This year’s Laskay Hall Raspberry Social was a happy event. No rain appeared, so the event was able to be enjoyed outside with lovely tables decorated with fresh flowers. The raspberries were heaped on the cake or on the raspberry pie with ice cream if you wished. Everything was delicious. Many thanks to the worker bees to ensure another successful event. Bob Sharer, Carol Sharer, Joan Jackaman, Deb Burgess and Darlene Jones. Joan and Deb, ex-Nobletonians, now live in St. Thomas and made the two-hour trip to rejoin Nobleton friends.
Photos Submitted
