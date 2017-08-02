Odyssey making progress

August 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Despite a rough start due to inclement weather, the historic C150 Global Odyssey is making progress.
The team has made it through Europe and ventured into Russia. Along the way, they’ve visited some historic sites and connected with supporters and well wishers from all walks of life.
The crew left a wreath at a war memorial in France; stopped in Latvia and met with people in Poland. They visited Prague and posed with a statue of Lenin.
Kingscross resident Steven Dengler, his father Bob helicopter ace Rob “Dugal” MacDuff are flying the Canadian-made Bell 429 helicopter over 38,000 kilometres in just over one month. The crew is visiting some 14 countries in all.
It’s the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by any light aircraft.
C150GO is a registered Canadian not-for-profit organization, supporting both the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation and True Patriot Love Foundation. To learn more about the C150 Global Odyssey, please visit www.c150go.ca
