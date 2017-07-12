Ella Stables earn titles

July 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Schomberg’s Ella Stables brought home some hardware from the recent Syracuse International Horse Show in New York.
Shannon Ella, with Hackney Pony named No Doubt, owned by Gary Crump & Nancy Trent-Crump of Louisville, Kentucky, were Reserve Open Pleasure Driving Champions.
Larry Ella, driving Moment of Excellence, also a Hackney Pony owned by Bent Tree Farm of Shawsville, Virginia, was the Open Roadster Pony Champion & Grand Champion.
The Ellas will be at the July 22-23 Ontario Show Horse Classic at Caledon Equestrian Centre in Palgrave and then they will be at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto this November.
